The Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 57-inch gaming monitor finally has an official release date in addition to that previously announced $2,499.99 price – and a new pre-order bonus that makes the cost of this Mini LED monitor seem more reasonable.

October 2 is release date for the Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 57-inch with pre-orders available today, according to Samsung. From now until the day before its launch date, you’ll be able to score a $500 Samsung gift card, essentially bringing the Odyssey Neo G9 57-inch price down to $2,000 – if you intended to buy other Samsung products, say the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, Z Flip 5 or S23 Ultra.

Best Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 features

This is the world’s first Dual UHD monitor with DisplayPort 2.1, and we got to see it in person to test out its final specs. We also saw it at CES earlier this year and gave it one of The Shortcut CES Awards. Its beat features are its brightness, size and stand.

The 57-inch Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 has a 32:9 aspect ratio, meaning it’s as wide as two 32” 4K UHD monitors (7,680 x 2,160). With its 1000R curvature, it really wraps around your eyes for a wide field of view and immersive experience, more so than the Samsung Odyssey Ark, which was priced $1,000 higher once upon a time (now it’s the same price).

This new gaming monitor comes with a height adjustable and tilt-able stand and Odyssey brand’s signature Core Lighting. You can see from our hands-on photos, its CoreLighting+ allows for different colors and styles of lighting, while CoreSync technology projects colors from the screen for full immersion.

Brightness levels and gaming performance is what makes it different from the slightly smaller 49-inch OLED Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 we saw just a few months ago – that monitor costs $1,599.99 currently. This 57-inch gaming monitor is backed by Samsung’s Quantum Mini LED technology instead of OLED, so while it uses a lot of dimming zones (instead of individually-lit pixels), it’s able to reach a 1,000 nit peak brightness. Its 240Hz refresh rate, 1ms response time and AMD FreeSync Premium Pro make it ideal for gaming.

Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 57 specs

🖥️ What is it: 1st Dual UHD Mini LED monitor

📐 Size: 57" 32:9 gaming monitor

📺 Resolution: 7,680 x 2,160 resolution (nearly 8K)

🛍️ Pre-order: Starts today, September 18

📆 Release date: October 2

💳 Pre-order bonus: $500 Samsung giftcard

🔌 Ports: 1x DisplayPort 2.1, 3x HDMI 2.1

🏃‍♂️ Refresh rate: 240Hz

💡 Brightness: 1,000 nits

Final Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 57 thoughts

This is surely going to be one of the best gaming monitors you can buy in 2023, so we’ll have to update our list when it launches on October 2. It’ll likely displace the OLED G9 Neo on specs, although that version has a lower price if you’re on a budget.

The fact that there’s a $500 gift card pre-order bonus attached to the Odyssey Neo G9 57 pre-order does make a difference. The price suddenly seems more suitable for gamers who intended to buy something else from Samsung in the first place (say, a new phone, tablet, laptop of television). Note, these one-time bonuses usually vanish pre-order period is over (as soon as it launches in early October). Check back for our full review of the Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 57 for final testing of its big, bright specs.