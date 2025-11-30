(Credit: Kevin Lee / The Shortcut)

Samsung has a ton of fast-selling Cyber Monday deals on its website, and one of the most popular we’ve seen is the Galaxy S25 Ultra. We gave the phone a 5/5 review score when it came out earlier this year, so it makes sense that it’s one of the hottest gadgets this holiday season.

Steep discounts are the name of the game on Samsung’s website, and you can score massive savings if you shop for your Galaxy S25 Ultra the right way. Here’s how to maximize your discount and save as much as possible.

💰 How to get the best Galaxy S25 Ultra Cyber Monday deal

Samsung had the S25 Ultra on sale for Black Friday at incredibly low prices - some of which were the lowest we’ve ever seen. For Cyber Monday, the discounts are less groundbreaking, but still noteworthy nonetheless.

Off the bat, Samsung is offering $400 off the Galaxy S25 Ultra with no trade-in required. That means the price comes down to just $899, which is one of the best prices of the entire year. It’s worth noting that some readers and Samsung shoppers have reported fluctuating prices that seem to change once or twice a day, so we recommend bookmarking the page and checking it often if you want the best no-trade-in deal.

The company is also offering boosted savings if you trade in your current phone. Depending on which model you send in, you can get up to $700 off the phone, bringing the price down to $599.

There’s also a special way to knock another $153 off the S25 Ultra: Samsung’s Offers Program. If you’re a student, military, or work at an eligible workplace, Samsung is giving you an additional discount, which can knock the price all the way down to $446 for a brand-new Galaxy S25 Ultra. If you don’t have a phone to trade in, you can still save $553 and spend just $746.

What’s more, Samsung is offering perks for every Galaxy S25 Ultra shopper. You get two months of Adobe Lightroom, a 30-day free trial to ArcSite, a 30-day trial to iFit, up to six months of SiriusXM, and six months of Google AI Pro.

It’s next to impossible to pay full price for an S25 Ultra this Cyber Monday, so be sure to take advantage of these deals if you plan on picking one up for yourself or someone you love this holiday season.

