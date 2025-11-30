(Credit: The Shortcut)

Black Friday may have been and gone, but Cyber Monday is well underway. That’s great news for shoppers, but it also means you’re running out of time to get these top Cyber Monday Samsung deals.

We’ve rounded up the best-selling deals right now, along with how much you’ll save if you grab them today. From TVs to phones and gaming monitors, here are our top Cyber Monday Samsung deals. Some of these discounts will be live tomorrow, so check back then if the price isn’t quite as advertised.

A popular choice during Black Friday and Cyber Monday, the Samsung Frame 65-inch TV is 50% off while stocks last. You can get it for $999.99 (was $1,999.99), which is a huge saving on Samsung’s eye-catching display that can turn into a lifelike piece of art.

Samsung: The Frame 65-inch TV

You can save $560 on Samsung’s flagship phone during Cyber Monday. All four colors are on offer, and there are deep discounts on every capacity: from 256GB to 1TB. Purchases also include two months of Adobe Lightroom, a 30-day free trial to ArcSite, a 30-day trial to iFit, up to six months of SiriusXM, and six months of Google AI Pro.

Samsung: Galaxy S25 Ultra

Arguably the best foldable on the market, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 is down to $1,399 for Cyber Monday – that’s a saving of $720. You get the same bonuses that are included with any Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra purchase.

Samsung: Galaxy Z Fold 7

The bigger and better version of Samsung’s stunning The Frame TV is $1,000 off right now. It comes with a Wireless One Connect box to keep you free from unsightly cords and clutter, plus Samsung Vision AI.

Samsung: The Frame Pro 85-inch

The sleek and stylish Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Classic is down to $499.99, a saving of $100. You can choose between all the bands, including sport, fabric, athleisure and hybrid, as well as the different band colors.

Samsung: Galaxy Watch 8 Classic

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 is down to $229 for Cyber Monday – that’s $150 off the usual $379.99 price. With a new design and lightweight feel, plus a personal AI assistant right on your wrist, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 can be your coach day and night.

Samsung: Galaxy Watch 8

You can save $939.99 on Samsung’s spectacular 57-inch Odyssey Neo G9 gaming monitor for Cyber Monday. It’s 4K mini-LED and has a refresh rate of 240Hz. It’s also capable of HDR at 1000 nits, making games look more beautiful than ever.

Samsung: Odyssey Neo G9

