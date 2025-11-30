📺 Samsung is selling its popular The Frame TV at a huge discount

Almost everyone I know wants a Samsung The Frame TV. Whether it’s for the matte, no-glare finish on the screen or the decorative frame around the bezel, it’s no wonder it’s been one of the most popular items during Black Friday. Now that Cyber Monday is upon us, Samsung is keeping some of its hottest deals around with a huge discount on the 65-inch version (which, according to our numbers, is by far the most popular model).

💰 Save $1,000 on a new The Frame TV

Samsung’s 65-inch The Frame QLED 4K LS03D is on sale on the company’s website for $1,000 right now. You can snag it during Cyber Monday for just $999.99, which is one of the best prices we’ve ever seen for the TV. That’s with the standard black bezel; the Modern White bezel costs an extra $200 and brings the price to $1,199.99, which is still a great deal.

The Frame TV looks and acts just like a picture frame, displaying artwork from around the world on a matte display. Wake it up and it’s a 4K QLED television, complete with Samsung’s Tizen OS that lets you stream all your favorite shows, play games, and more. It’s ideal for those who don’t want a big, black rectange hanging on their wall all the time.

While the 65-inch size is the most popular according to The Shortcut’s sales data, Samsung has also discounted other size options in its lineup. The 32-inch model is $50 off and priced at $549.99, the 55-inch model is down $700 to $799.99, and the 75-inch is $800 off at $2,199.99.

There are two other ways to save money on The Frame. Samsung is accepting trade-ins if you want to get rid of your old TV, but it’s only going to give you a $50 discount. There’s also the Samsung Offer Program which, if you’re an eligible student or member of the military, can knock off an extra $100 off. In total, the 65-inch Frame TV could run you $849.99 if you’re eligible for the Offer Program and trade in an old TV.

A lot of the Cyber Monday deals we’ve been seeing expire early this week, so you’ll need to act fast to get the best price on The Frame.

Max Buondonno is an editor at The Shortcut. He’s been reporting on the latest consumer technology since 2015, with his work featured on CNN Underscored, ZDNET, How-To Geek, XDA, TheStreet, and more. Follow him on X @LegendaryScoop and Instagram @LegendaryScoop.