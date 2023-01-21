(Credit: Ice universe)

A new leak shows off Samsung Galaxy S23 colors, with actual pictures – not product renders or marketing photography – of the Galaxy S23 Ultra, from behind, in the black, green, cream and lavender colors consistently suggested in rumors up to now. I first saw the images published this morning by reliable tipster Ice universe.

The pictures, if of the real Samsung Galaxy 23 Ultra phones, confirms the colors and the larger lenses expected. It likewise shows the phones to have a matte finish, like past models, and other images published at SlashLeaks – purportedly seen in a Nicaraguan retail store – this morning give us a look at the Galaxy S Pen, with its color-matched top piece. In other words, they’re almost indistinguishable from Samsung Galaxy S23 leaked images that have hit the web in the past, but seeing them outside of alleged marketing materials lends a lot of weight to design rumors to this point.

Reasons to doubt

As usual, we can’t confirm these pictures, but if they’re spurious, somebody went to great lengths to create them. The images don’t include nice, close shots of specific details, making it difficult to say with full certainty these are the real phones.

Is the volume rocker just a little too long, or is that the sticker from the box peeking out from beneath the phone? Is the Samsung logo gone, or is it obscured by an overly-compressed image? Why are the phone images on the boxes themselves so tiny? Did Samsung mean to do that?

So we can’t truly tell if these phones are the real deal, but we don’t have to wait long to find out. We’ll know for sure during the presumed Samsung Galaxy S23 announcement on February 1. Per details spotted in the recent Samsung Galaxy S23 Verizon leak, the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked even should take place at 1PM EST that day.