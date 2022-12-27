(Credit: The Shortcut)

➡️ The Shortcut Skinny: Picture this

🌈 Alleged promotional materials show Samsung Galaxy S23 in green and pink

📷 Images show no camera bump for the Galaxy S23 Plus

👉 The leak supports previous rumors around the Samsung Galaxy S23 design

The latest in a series of Samsung Galaxy S23 colors leaks seems to confirm the phone’s rumored shades, after 91mobiles published promotional materials showing off a new pink Galaxy S23 Plus.

The leak doesn’t showcase the rumored lavender or cream Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, but it does illustrate another expected design change: the disappearance of the raised camera bump around the lenses of the Samsung Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23 Plus, which was previously spotted in renders and dummy phones, bringing the design of those phones closer to that of the Galaxy S23 Ultra.

Samsung Galaxy S23 expected announcement

Current rumors point to a February 1, 2023 announcement that would set up a mid-to-late February Samsung Galaxy S23 release date, assuming the phone’s launch timeline follows past debuts of Samsung’s flagship line.

We expect the Samsung Galaxy S23 to get a beefy 200MP camera and to be run a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, which would make it significantly more powerful than the Samsung Galaxy S22. However, there are indications its specs may be overhyped – it could be a tad underpowered versus other new Android phones, despite reportedly having a custom version of the new Qualcomm SoC (System on a Chip).

It’s been speculated that this may be due to an unfavorable thermal environment, but of course, we won’t know for sure until the phone’s release, likely in the first quarter of 2023.