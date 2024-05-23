(Credit: The Shortcut/Kevin Lee)

The Samsung Galaxy Ring could require users to pay a monthly subscription on top of the $300 to $350 asking price for its new wearable.

Similar to Oura, which includes monthly or annual membership plans, Samsung may elect to charge around $10 a month to access the majority of the smart ring’s features.

The price of the Samsung Galaxy Ring was leaked by known tipster Yogesh Brar on X, but we’re still waiting for an official announcement from Samsung. If the price is $300 to $350, as suggested, Samsung will need to provide a compelling reason for users to subscribe.

In fairness to the Korean company, Samsung doesn’t charge for its fitness app. Google and Apple both offer premium experiences, though they’re aimed at providing tailored workouts and programs as opposed to accessing health data.

The Samsung Galaxy Ring is expected to get a full reveal on July 10, where the company will reveal the price. We’ve already seen the different Samsung Galaxy Ring finishes in person at MWC 2024. You’ll be able to choose between gold, platinum silver, and ceramic black. The different sizes of the ring will dictate the size of the battery, which is expected to last between five and nine days.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, the Samsung Galaxy Ring won’t work with iPhones. Apple doesn’t allow the Apple Watch to work with Android, so it’s hardly a shock that Samsung would want to ensure its ring works with its lineup of phones and not Apple’s.

Samsung has also promised that the Galaxy Ring would also work in conjunction with the company’s Galaxy Watch, allowing the two devices to exchange data and metrics.

If you’re wondering why you’d need a smart ring if you already own a Galaxy Watch, the Galaxy Ring will offer far more accurate sleep tracking data than the watch. It should also be able to track your heart rate, respiratory rate, and monthly cycle tracking with increased accuracy.

We’ll have to see if Samsung’s smart ring can replace Oura as the leader in the market. But with a huge existing userbase of loyal fans and the benefits of the Samsung ecosystem, don’t rule it out.

