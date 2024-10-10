Image credit: Samsung

📺 Samsung’s Odyssey Neo G7 monitor is on sale at Walmart

💰 You can get it for less than half its original price

💠 Enjoy a huge 43-inch 4K mini-LED screen with a 144Hz refresh rate

🛜 It also doubles as a smart TV

🏃‍♂️ This deal won’t last long, so make sure you jump on it

Walmart: Samsung Odyssey (56% off)

If you’re a big gamer and need even more display room to take out your opponents, this Walmart deal is right up your alley. Samsung’s huge 43-inch Odyssey Neo G7 gaming monitor is on sale for $399.99, down 56 percent from its original price of $899. The discount is part of the Walmart Deals sales event, and you won’t need a Walmart+ membership to take advantage of it.

Also: PS5 Pro and PS5 30th Anniversary Collection pre-order today: get it at Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and Amazon

While this monitor is unapologetically huge, the savings here are even bigger. It’s one of the best discounts on a new gaming monitor we’ve come across, and it’s a great pick-up for anyone who wants a high-end monitor for gaming and has the desk room to accommodate.

Sifting through the specs on this bad boy, it seems to have it all. The 43-inch panel is made from mini-LED which gives you more local dimming zones than regular LCD screens, making black levels a lot deeper and colors richer. It has HDR support, a 1,000,000:1 contrast ratio, VESA Display HDR600, a 144Hz refresh rate, AMD FreeSync Premium Pro technology, 1ms of response time, and plenty of ports on the back for switching between your consoles, PC, and more.

One of the shining features on this monitor is the aspect ratio switcher. You can chose between 16:9 or 21:9 gameplay, which can give you a leg up on your opponents since you’ll see more of the game at once, all without having to get one of those snazzy ultra-wide monitors.

As the screen size suggests, the Odyssey Neo G7 doubles as a smart TV and cloud gaming device. Turn the display on and navigate to Samsung Gaming Hub to play your favorite games from a variety of platforms. Or, switch the source to the Smart TV section to stream your favorite movies and TV shows with just a Wi-Fi connection.

What’s more, its design is sleek and modern, with a clean aesthetic that won’t clutter up your desktop. The foot isn’t too large or intrusive, and you have a fair amount of tilt and height so you can position the screen exactly how you want it.

This deal isn’t going to last long, so if you want to pick up the Odyssey Neo G7 for less than half its original price, it’s best to jump on it as soon as possible.

Walmart: Samsung Odyssey (56% off)