📺 This Black Friday, you can get a sweet deal on one of Roku’s 4K streaming sticks

💰 The Roku Express 4K+ is on sale for 40% off, bringing the price down to $24

🗣️ It comes with 4K support, TV controls, voice controls, and fast performance

👀 The Roku Ultra and Roku Express HD are also on sale for Black Friday

If you’re shopping for Black Friday TV deals and need a streaming stick to go along with it, Walmart has you covered. The retailer currently has the Roku Express 4K+ on sale for just $24, a 40% discount from the original price of $39.99. That makes this streaming device one of the best values on the market and one of the best Black Friday deals we’ve come across.

The Roku Express 4K+ brings the same familiar Roku experience to any TV it’s connected to, complete with all the apps and services you need to enjoy your favorite content. The big perk here is the picture quality. As per the name, it supports 4K output with HDR so colors are punchy and vibrant. There’s nothing quite like watching Oppenheimer in 4K HDR on Max, and with the Express 4K+, you can do just that.

The streaming stick also has a remote that supports TV controls, voice commands, and personal listening thanks to the included headphone jack.

Roku Ultra Black Friday deal

If you need something higher-end, check out the 2024 Roku Ultra. It’s on sale at Walmart for $79, a savings of $10.99 off its original price. The set-top box includes better performance than the Express 4K+, improved picture quality with HDR10+ and Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos support, Wi-Fi 6, and the updated Roku OS.

Roku Express Black Friday deal

For those who are on a tight budget this Black Friday, check out the regular Roku Express. While it doesn’t come with 4K output, it still provides the fundamental Roku experience with all the smart TV perks you could ask for. It’s on sale at Walmart for just $17, a $12 savings.

