Capcom has launched Resident Evil 2 on iPhone, iPad and Mac, and early adopters can enjoy a huge discount.

From now until January 8, the game can be purchased for $9.99, which is 75% off the usual $39.99 asking price. In-game purchases are also discounted and will cost just $1.99, and a free trial is available if you want to try it out.

The remake of Capcom’s classic survival horror game launched on PS4 and Xbox on January 25, 2019, and it’s a fantastic remake of the original PSOne game.

You’ll need an iPhone 15 Pro or iPhone 16 model to enjoy Resident Evil 2 on your mobile device, and your iPad and Mac will need to be equipped with an M1 chip or later. Cross-progression is supported, which means you can jump between devices and continue where you left off, and one purchase gets you access to the game on iPhone, iPad and Mac.

Resident Evil 2 joins Resident Evil 4, Resident Evil Village and Resident Evil 7 on the App Store, and Capcom will hope that sales of RE2 fare better than the other games it’s released. Resident Evil Village and other console titles have bombed on iPhone had reportedly received around 5,750 sales back in June, and Resident Evil 4 didn’t perform much better, brining in around 7,000 paid players.

Still, it seems like Capcom is still willing to support Apple’s devices as the Cupertino-based company looks to increase its standing in the gaming space. Apple is also reportedly in talks with Sony to bring its PSVR 2 controllers to Apple Vision Pro, which would boost the headset’s gaming capabilities significantly.

