🙌 You can now buy refurbished Steam Deck OLEDs from Valve

🧑‍🔬 Each unit is meticulously tested and comes with one year’s warranty

💰 You can save $110 on the 512GB and $130 on the 1TB model

🤷‍♂️ However, the first batch of refurbished models has already sold out

Valve has added its Steam Deck OLED model to its certified refurbished programme, and it’s proven to be incredibly popular already. The 512GB and 1TB OLED models are available for $439 (was $549) and $519 (was $649), respectively, but are currently out of stock, despite only going live yesterday evening.

It’s easy to see why, though. Valve’s comprehensive certification process sees each Steam Deck OLED thoroughly tested to the same high standards as its retail units. Every device is factory reset and subject to an extensive examination of over 100 tests at one of Valve’s facilities.

Controller inputs, the screen, battery health and internals are all assessed to ensure they are functioning properly and built to last. You also get the same one year warranty as a new Steam Deck.

As with any used product, there may be some minor cosmetic blemishes, but when you’re saving over $100, most will agree the trade off is worth it. And that certainly seems to be the case, as the refurbished OLED Steam Decks have been snapped up.

Valve launched the Steam Deck OLED in November 2023, and it’s arguably the best way to play PC games on the go. The Steam Deck OLED includes HDR, a larger 7.4-inch display, 90Hz refresh rate, and 50% longer battery life. It’s also quieter in operation, has slightly taller thumbsticks with wider heads, and better speakers. It’s not a Steam Deck 2, but it might as well be.

Valve hasn’t discounted its Steam Deck OLED since it launched, but has offered big savings on the inferior LCD model. Buying a refurbished model is the best way to save on Valve’s handheld, then, and should provide more peace of mind than buying a second-hand one off eBay, which is always a gamble.

