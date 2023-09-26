After being treated to a port of Red Dead Redemption, Nintendo Switch owners could be getting Rockstar’s critically acclaimed follow-up, Red Dead Redemption 2.

A Nintendo Switch version of the open-world epic was spotted on the Brazilian ratings board’s website by user necrolipe on X. The game is only available on PS4, Xbox One, and PC, and after the successful release of Red Dead Redemption on Nintendo’s platform, releasing the prequel to John Marston’s journey makes sense.

It’s likely to be another no-thrills port but could mean PS5 and Xbox Series X players are treated to a 60fps version of Red Dead Redemption 2 in the process. However, considering that Rockstar didn’t bump the frame rate of the original Red Dead Redemption, we’re not getting our hopes up.

The differences between Red Dead Redemption PS5 vs Xbox were minimal, as the game was already available on Microsoft’s platform via backward compatibility. Fans have been crying out for a current-gen version of Red Dead Redemption 2, and the game was mentioned in the massive Xbox leak suggesting an Xbox Series X version was in development.

But will the Switch be able to run Red Dead Redemption 2? That’s a fair question, as the original Red Dead was released for Xbox 360 and PS3, hence why a port was fairly easy to achieve. Rockstar’s prequel, however, takes full advantage of the PS4 and Xbox One consoles and maybe a stretch too far for the Switch without some serious compromises.

We’ve seen plenty of impossible ports on Switch, though – The Witcher 3, Doom and Wolfenstein 2: New Colossus are just a few examples. Or maybe this rating is a hint at a Red Dead Redemption 2 port for Nintendo Switch 2? We’ll be keeping our eyes open for an official announcement from Rockstar, hopefully in the near future.