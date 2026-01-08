😮 Razer has unveiled a new 3D AI assistant at CES 2026

Razer has unveiled its latest out-there project for CES 2026, and, naturally, it’s an AI assistant.

Project Ava, as it’s known, is described by Razer as a “friend for life” and takes the form of a 5.5-inch 3D holographic display that portrays an interactive figure.

It also features an HD camera with ambient light sensors and a dual far-field microphone array to detect what’s going on, and naturally comes with Razer’s Chroma RGB for added ambient lighting.

The Ava system utilizes human-like vision and audio sensing to act as everything from an eSports coach when gaming to your own personal organizer and professional consultant.

For AI duties, Razer has called on xAI’s Grok engine with the device’s “PC Vision Mode”, which allows it to analyze on-screen gameplay or complex documents you’re reading via a high-bandwidth USB-C connection to a Windows PC.

Razer has built Project Ava with an open architecture, so as much as xAI’s Grok engine is used at the moment, other options could be implemented down the line. This could include a proprietary Razer AI.

With Ava, users will be able to choose from a myriad of stylized avatars, including Ava, Kira, Zane, Faker and Sao. The characters have eye-tracking and facial expressions developed in partnership with Animation Inc.

According to Razer, the eSports coaching aspect is designed to comply with game developer terms by focusing on strategy, rather than playing the game for you.

It’s also designed to handle things such as daily wellness tracking, multi-language tracking and data synthesis.

The AI assistant is expected to be released in the second half of 2026, and it’s available to reserve on Razer’s website with a $20 deposit.

