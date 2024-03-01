📆 Qualcomm will reveal the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chip in October

🔜 It’s likely to feature in the majority of Android smartphones in 2025

💪 The new chip will include power and performance improvements

🤖 It could also include on-device AI technology

Qualcomm quietly revealed that its next chip, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4, will be revealed in October, taking Android smartphones to the next level in terms of performance.

Despite having a fairly large booth at MWC 2024 in Barcelona, Qualcomm chief marketing officer Don McGuire announced the news in a post on X, confirming the date and the name of the successor to the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 which is found in many of the best Android phones today.

McGuire also shared that the company’s Oryon supercharged CPU and the evolution of its NPU (neural processing unit) will be a “killer combo”, and that consumers shouldn’t be afraid of AI. Like the majority of tech companies, Qualcomm is leaning heavily on the power of artificial intelligence.

“It’s gonna be your sixth sense. Kind of like your second brain. But it’s not going to replace you, because nothing can replace you as a human,” said McGuire. “So don’t be afraid, embrace it, there’s a load of cool use cases coming down the pipe.”

The Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 should bring performance efficiency improvements and could include on-device generative AI technology, something that Qualcomm was demoing extensively at MWC 2024.

Expect to see the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 adopted by all the major Android smartphone manufacturers, such as Samsung, OnePlus, Oppo, Xiaomi, ZTE and Honor, when it’s available.

We’ll hear all about the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 and other Qualcomm products at the Snapdragon Summit 2024 on October 24-26, which will be held in Hawaii.