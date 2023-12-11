A new leak suggests that Sony may reveal its mid-generation console refresh, the PS5 Pro, in September 2024.

Additional information about the PS5 Pro's specs has also been shared, but it's important to consider these new leaks as nothing more than rumors and speculation at this point.

The PS5 Pro, according to a post on Resetera, will have an improved CPU that retains the AMD Zen 2 architecture for compatibility, with a higher dynamic frequency reaching up to 4.4GHz.

The GPU of the PS5 Pro will also receive a major upgrade. The current PlayStation 5 has a TFLOP rating of 10.28, which roughly measures the GPU's performance. The PS5 Pro promises to deliver a peak performance of 28.67 TFLOPs, which is a significant improvement.

Sony will also introduce its own temporal machine learning upscaling technique, similar to Nvidia's DLSS or AMD's Fidelity FX. This should help the PS5 Pro perform better, similar to how the PS4 Pro used checkerboard rendering to achieve 4K resolution in most titles.

With an estimated release date of November 2024, it would make sense to reveal the PS5 Pro in September 2024. It could face competition from the Nintendo Switch 2, though. Nintendo's next gaming console could be released by the end of 2024.

The PS5 Pro will attract those who think that Sony's console is currently struggling to provide the best possible experience with certain modern titles.

As games become more ambitious, developers have to make more compromises, whether it's related to resolution or frame rate. If Sony can offer the best gaming experience for titles like GTA 6, then the PS5 Pro suddenly makes sense.

Prominent leaker Tom Henderson, who first broke the news of the PS5 Slim and its detachable disc drive, believes that the PS5 Pro specs will leak this month as more third-party studios get their hands on development kits. However, he was unable to verify the recent reports.