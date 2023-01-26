(Credit: Adam Vjestica/The Shortcut)

I’ve had my hands on Sony’s pro-grade pad for a while now – and after some lengthy testing, deliberation, and serious soul-searching, I concluded that it’s a luxury upgrade that misses the mark in my PS5 DualSense Edge Controller review.

Don’t get me wrong, though – the PS5 DualSense Edge Controller is a noticeable upgrade on the best controller Sony has ever made. You get the same haptic feedback that makes the best PS5 games feel more immersive, adaptive triggers that provide resistance in pleasing ways, and all the features you’ve come to expect from Sony’s premium pad.

I also love some of the Edge’s new additions, like the little tactile bumps on the L2 and R2 triggers, the brighter light bar, the future-proof idea of being able to switch out the analog stick modules if they exhibit any issues like drift, and even the simple option of being able to swap out one of the concave stick caps for a convex one. It’s all welcome.

However, as much as appreciate the new ‘FN’ buttons, more durable design, and customization options that let you tailor the pad to your liking, I can’t shake the feeling the DualSense Edge could have been so much more – especially as it’s aimed at competitive gamers who demand the best. Oh, and it costs $200.

That price is certainly a sticking point for me. Because as good as the DualSense Edge is – again, see my review for a comprehensive breakdown – the negatives are too frustrating to ignore. It’s an upgrade, but with some obvious caveats.

First of all, there’s the battery life. Yes, despite the price tag, the DualSense Edge won’t last as long as a regular DualSense after a full charge. I’ve only managed to get just over six hours of playtime, and it frustrates me that Sony could have rectified the single biggest issue with its controller but ultimately chose not to. Why?

The second omission that will likely irritate pro players is the fact the DualSense Edge only has two back buttons instead of four. Sony may have thought that only including two buttons would be less daunting for those who aren’t used to using back buttons when playing games. But there was nothing stopping Sony from including four and letting players opt to use the full set or just stick with two – just like on the Xbox Elite Series 2 Wireless Controller.

I thought only having two back buttons was an odd design decision when the controller was first revealed and using it only confirmed my concerns. It just doesn’t make sense, especially as this is a pad designed for competitive players, not casual ones.

Only having two back buttons might not be a deal breaker for some – pro players will probably prefer to play wired, which the DualSense Edge is more than equipped for – and perhaps two additional buttons are simply nice to have. But when Sony is asking people to pay almost half the price of the console itself for an accessory, I expected better.

Criticism aside, there’s still a lot to like about the PS5 DualSense Edge Controller – I listed 11 positive points in my review, all of which I stand by today. But when you factor in the $200 price tag, poor battery life, and the decision to only include two buttons, I can’t help but advise that you wait for the Edge to go on sale. Then, and maybe only then, it’ll feel like it’s worth the money.

