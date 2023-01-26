(Credit: The Shortcut)

A teardown video has revealed exactly why the PS5 DualSense Edge controller’s battery life can’t keep up with the original PlayStation 5’s pad. It turns out Sony opted for a battery that’s smaller in size and capacity.

A streamer called Budd’s Controllers dismantled the $200 controller live on Twitch (thanks, WCCFTech) and found that not only is the battery smaller than the one in the standard DualSense, but the capacity is down from 1,560mAh to 1,050mAh.

That might seem like a strange decision for Sony to make, but it was probably a tradeoff so it could cram its controller with high-performance features.

➡️ The Shortcut Skinny: DualSense Edge battery

😮 It turns out that the DualSense Edge has a smaller battery inside

😬 The capacity has also been reduced from the standard DualSense

🔋 The DualSense Edge averages around six hours of battery life

💰 It’s out today and costs $200

However, in my PS5 DualSense Edge Controller review, I lamented the pad’s middling battery life. You’re getting less playtime than a Nintendo Switch – which powers an entire screen – and it’s one the main reasons why I think you should wait for a price drop before picking up Sony’s new pad, which is out today.

Still, the discovery is a little surprising. I originally thought that the main reason the DualSense Edge averages around six hours of playtime wasn’t that it had a smaller battery, but because of the extra bells and whistles Sony has added. However, that may be only a small factor in hindsight.

In light of this news, there’s a good chance Sony has actually made the battery more efficient for the Edge. But the smaller size and capacity seem to be the main culprits as to why it needs charging more regularly than the classic DualSense.

There’s every chance Sony could find a better balance between battery and features in the future, but for now, you’re best picking up a PS5 DualSense Charging Dock, one of the best PS5 accessories, if you plan on grabbing the Edge.