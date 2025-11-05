👀 A new leak suggests PS5 purchases may soon include cross-buy with PC

👍 The leak, initially shared on X, has been confirmed by reliable website Dealabs

👏 This feature would be similar to Xbox Play Anywhere, offering the PC version of a game when purchased on PS5

🤝 Cross-buy could also benefit a rumored PlayStation handheld, incentivizing purchases

In a world of ever-ballooning costs and price increases, Sony could be working on some much-needed good news for cash-conscious gamers.

A new logo has been spotted that suggests some PS5 purchases may support cross-buy with PC in the future. The logo was first shared by Amethxst on X, which matches Sony’s overall design language.

The leak has since been confirmed by Dealabs, a website known for its accuracy and reliability.

The system would potentially function like Microsoft’s Xbox Play Anywhere scheme where, when you buy a game on Xbox consoles, you also get the PC version for free.

Sony has supported cross-buy in the past, specifically for PS4 and PS Vita. There were numerous games where buying the PS4 version of a game also gave you access to the PS Vita version, and vice versa.

Cross-buy would also be something that would be beneficial to the rumored PlayStation handheld, which could be called the PSP 2. If Sony let PS5 purchases also play on its upcoming handheld, it would only incentivize consumers to pick one up when it launches.

There’s a chance the logo may be used to indicate games that run on both PS5 and PS4, though that would be less exciting as it’s something we’ve already seen and benefited from since the PlayStation 5 launched.

It remains to be seen whether Sony’s version of cross-buy will also let users import their save data across from one system to another, as well as any earned achievements or Trophies.

