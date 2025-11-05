🙌 The Steam Deck now features a display-off, low-power download mode

Valve has announced a new feature for the Steam Deck and Steam Deck OLED that makes the portable PC handheld more like the Nintendo Switch than ever.

The new feature enables a display-off, low-power download mode, which lets you complete all active downloads before the system goes to sleep.

This may come as a surprise to those who don’t own a Steam Deck, but previously the handheld and its screen would remain on until downloads had finished. Those with a Steam Deck OLED and worries about burn-in have previously relied on plugins to dim the Steam Deck’s screen.

The feature will be enabled by default when the Steam Deck is plugged in to power and can also be enabled on battery power in Settings > Power. When this feature is active on battery power, Steam Deck will automatically go to full sleep mode if the battery level falls below 20%.

While your Steam Deck is downloading content, you can press the power button to bring up a new dialog that asks whether you’d like to continue downloading with the screen off. You can also press a button or move the Steam Deck to view a new status screen that shows your download progress. From here, you can either wake the system or let it continue downloading with the screen off.

The new display-off, low-power download mode is available on Steam Deck in the Beta and Preview channels. Expect it to roll out to the stable channel once users have thoroughly tested the new feature.

