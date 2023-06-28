Update: Sony has now officially confirmed July’s free PS Plus games – and it turns out the leak was spot on. Gamers can look forward to playing Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, Alan Wake Remastered and Endling Extinction - Forever. The games will be available from July 4 until July 31.

Original story: The PS Plus free games for July have been leaked by the usual, reliable source, and there’s a surprising addition for PS5 gamers to look forward to.

Twitter user and trusted leaker billbil-kun has once again got the scoop on what PS Plus free games we’re expecting to see Sony announce, and they include Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War for PS5 and PS4, Alan Wake Remastered for PS5 and PS4, and Endling Extinction is Forever for PS5 and PS4.

These games will be available to PlayStation Plus Premium, Extra and Essential subscribers, and will be available to download from July 4.

The addition of Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is an interesting one, particularly as Sony is currently testifying in the Federal Trade Commission’s case to block Microsoft’s takeover of Activision Blizzard. Call of Duty games haven’t made their way to Xbox Game Pass, something which would occur if Microsoft’s acquisition is successful, so it’s a surprise to see a CoD game on Sony’s PlayStation Plus service.

Joining Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War in July is the excellent remaster of Alan Wake, which is getting a sequel on October 17 of this year. Alan Wake Remastered brings the once Xbox 360 exclusive to PlayStation platforms for the first time, and it holds up incredibly well.

Rounding up July’s PS Plus free games is Endling - Extinction is Forever, an indie title that was released last year where you play as a fox trying to save its cubs in this eco-conscious adventure.

It’s likely that an official announcement from Sony will follow shortly, so we’ll see if billbil-kun is on the money once again.

