Ahead of Sony’s PlayStation Showcase on May 24, the Japanese electronics giant has revealed the name of its accessibility controller which was previously called Project Leonardo. And it’s now called the Access controller.

Revealed during CES 2023, the Access controller for PS5 is a customizable controller kit that’s designed to help players with disabilities enjoy the best PS5 games more easily, or even be able to play them at all.

The Access controller was built in collaboration with accessibility experts and includes swappable buttons, stick caps, and more, to ensure that players can customize it to their needs.

➡️ The Shortcut Skinny: PS5 Access controller

👀 Sony has revealed Project Leonardo’s official name

♿️ It’s called the Access controller for PS5

🙌 The controller aims to help players with disabilities enjoy PlayStation games

⏳ We’re still waiting for a price, but Sony promises to share more details in the months to come

The controller also sits on a flat surface and can be orientated 360 degrees, or secured to a mount or tripod. Four 3.5mm AUX ports allow players to add their own specialty switches, buttons or analog sticks.

Sony also provided a look at how the Access controller’s UI works on the PlayStation Blog, and how players can create unique profiles for different game genres like ‘driving’ or ‘fighting’ games. You can also pair up to two Access controllers and a PS5 DualSense to use together as s single virtual controller.

No price or release date has been announced for the Access controller, but if we take a look at Microsoft’s Xbox Adaptive Controller, which costs $99.99, we can expect a similar, if not more expensive price point. Expect to hear more on both in the months to come.

Sony has shared a new video that outlines its journey of bringing more accessibility options to PS5, which you can watch below. It’s a fascinating look behind the scenes and ultimately means more people can play the games they love without any barriers to entry.