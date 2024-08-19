(Credit: The Pokémon Company)

📆 The Pokémon Trading Card Game Pocket is out on October 30

🙌 It brings the world of card trading to mobile

🆕 A new trailer shows off how you can collect packs, trade and battle

🤩 It’s bound to be popular when it releases

At the closing ceremony of the 2024 Pokémon World Championships, The Pokémon Company president and CEO Tsunekazu Ishihara revealed that Pokémon Trading Card Game Pocket will launch on Android and iOS devices on October 30, and pre-registration is open now.

That’s all well and good, but one quick watch of the game’s new trailer makes me want to part ways with everything in my wallet and embark on an expensive and doubtlessly fruitless quest to “catch ‘em all”.

I managed to avoid the Pokémon card-collecting craze that’s still alive and well today. But this… this seems so accessible, visually stimulating, and crafted in such a way that I’m almost helpless to its allure. “But look, you get two booster packs every day at no cost!” is what I’ll inevitably tell my partner when she grows tired of my new bad habit.

The Pokémon Company could have another huge hit on its hands with this game and it’s already had success in the mobile market before with Pokémon Go. Not only can you collect cards, but you’ll also be able to trade with friends, enjoy quick battles, and stare lovingly at gorgeous, immersive cards. It just looks fantastic.

We’re still waiting for an update on Pokémon Legends: Z-A for Nintendo Switch, which could be the next multi-million seller for developer Game Freak. There’s a chance the game could become a Nintendo Switch 2 launch title if we don’t hear anything else soon, which would be a massive incentive for new buyers.

Up next: Nintendo Switch 2 release date could be further away than we thought

Adam Vjestica is The Shortcut’s Senior Editor. Formerly TechRadar’s Gaming Hardware Editor, Adam has also worked at Nintendo of Europe as a Content Marketing Editor, where he helped launch the Nintendo Switch. Follow him on X @ItsMrProducts.