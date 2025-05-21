💨 PNY's Nintendo Switch 2 microSD Express cards offer read speeds up to 890MB/s and write speeds up to 750MB/s, making them some of the fastest on the market

PNY has revealed two microSD Express cards designed to offer blazing-fast speeds on Nintendo Switch 2.

PNY microSD Express cards come in two capacities, 128GB and 256GB, and promise 4.4x faster speeds than standard UHS-I microSD cards.

PNY microSD Express cards deliver high performance while staying cool. They feature built-in microSD thermal monitoring combined with adaptive technology to adjust and optimize temperatures to keep the card running efficiently.

The cards are also extremely durable. They're magnet proof, shock proof, temperature proof, waterproof, drop proof, X-Ray proof, wear-out proof, and even humidity proof. That's a lot of proofs

PNY microSD Express cards are also backwards compatible. This means you can use them on your Nintendo Switch, and they'll work if you upgrade to Nintendo Switch 2 in the future.

Spec wise, the PNY microSD Express cards deliver read performance of up to 890MB/s and write speeds of up to 750MB/s, making them some of the fastest cards on the market.

The 128GB card costs $44.99, while the 256GB is $55.99. Hopefully PNY will produce higher capacity cards, as I don't think you should buy this Nintendo Switch 2 accessory – at least not yet.

You can pick up PNY's microSD Express cards through PNY's website or Amazon, with other retailer availability coming soon. Check out our list of best microSD Express cards for Nintendo Switch 2 for more options.

