The PlayStation Portal is a $199 remote player that can act as a second screen, in case you want to watch TV while still playing your PS5 games

Finally, you’ll be able to find the PlayStation Portal in stock soon, according to our exclusive restock sources, just as we approach the eve of Cyber Monday in the US.

The Shortcut can report that at least one nationwide retailer has amassed inventory of Sony’s handheld PS5 remote player with the intention to deliver more units “well before Christmas.” The two retail sources asked not to be named because this is sensitive retail information.

Tapping into those expert sources from PS5 restocks, however, our PlayStation Portal restock Twitter tracker – follow and turn on notifications – has been keeping tabs on when you can buy the hard-to-find-in-stock $199 PlayStation 5 accessory.

Hundreds of gamers have been able to buy the PS Portal through our links, according to our US retail detail. But thousands more want the portable Sony player.

Stores that have had PlayStation Portal in stock

Walmart is the US store that hasn’t had the PlayStation Portal in stock the longest of any major retail chain, and tonight, it’ll holds its annual Cyber Monday sale, getting out ahead of Amazon by launching its deals on Sunday night. We’re tracking for the new PlayStation accessory by the minute at Walmart stores.

Target randomly sells the PS Portal every few days, but locally in the US. So there’s not a nationwide restock of the Sony handheld. You just have to check both the online store and, in some cases, in physical store in the mornings, according to our restock research.

Best Buy has nightly PlayStation Portal restocks online, but most times it doesn’t actually sell the $199 remote player in the end. The yellow add-to-cart button lights up, but you can’t complete the checkout process. This may be a malfunction of the Best Buy landing page for the PS Portal happening at 1am ET almost every night.

Amazon is known to tie in-demand Sony PlayStation product sales to the end of its big sales period (so think: Cyber Monday). The reason for this pattern? It knows you have things sitting in your Amazon cart. Pushing you over the fence could be that shiny new PlayStation Portal, which you’ll need to quickly check out with – along with every other item in your online shopping cart. It’s craft and proven to work.

GameStop has had the PlayStation Portal on sale through its website a few times, but its only recently made the PlayStation Earbuds for PS5 up for pre-order. We haven’t seen the PS Portal in stock at GameStop since just after its November 15 release date.

PlayStation Portal restock timing

The natural assumption is that stores like Target, Amazon, Walmart and Best Buy will use the new PlayStation Portal as a way to lure customers to their online storefronts on Cyber Monday, which is the final major sales day and happening all day tomorrow. After all, for three holidays in a row, all major American retailers did just that – every PS5 restock landed during a big sales push. With stiff competition for Cyber Monday among big-box retailers in the United States, it could happen again.

Today, November 26, Walmart will have a Walmart+ exclusive sale for paid members of its Amazon Prime-like service. But before you go spend $50 a year on Walmart+, know that they could have done the same thing on Black Friday – and didn’t.

In other words, there’s never a guarantee when the PlayStation Portal will restock. We just know that some retailers are brimming with just enough inventory that this won’t turn into another PlayStation 5 restock debacle. Not completely.