🆕 13 new games are coming to the PS Plus Game Catalog

👍 PS Plus Premium subscribers can also play three new classic PSOne games

👏 This month’s update includes two day-one releases

🙌 Animal Well and Kenzera: Zau are launching straight onto the service

Sony has revealed the latest wave of games coming to the PlayStation Plus Game Catalog, which is available to PS Plus Premium and Extra subscribers.

There are 13 games on the way, including two day-one releases in the form of Animal Well and Tales of Kenzera: Zau. You’ll be able to access the new titles from April 16, but Animal Well arrives next month on May 9, and Tales of Kenzera: Zau launches on April 23.

PlayStation Plus Premium members can also access three additional classic PSOne games. Alone in the Dark: The New Nightmare, Star Wars: Rebel Assault 2: The Hidden Empire, and MediEvil will be available to play on PS5 and PS4.

Animal Well is a combat-free Metroidvania that sees you exploring a labyrinth full of secrets, puzzles and dangerous creatures, while Tales of Kenzera: Zau is a single-player story game shaped by an actor’s own experience with grief. It’s one of the games that the narrative consultation company Sweet Baby Inc. has worked on.

Here’s the full PlayStation Plus Premium games list coming soon:

Animal Well - PS5

Tales of Kenzera: Zau - PS5

Dave the Diver - PS4, PS5

Oddballers - PS4

Construction Simulator - PS4, PS5

The Crew 2 - PS4

Raji: An Ancient Epic - PS4, PS5

LEGO Ninjago Movie Videogame - PS4

Nour: Play With Your Food - PS4, PS5

Deliver Us Mars - PS4, PS5

LEGO Marvel’s Avengers - PS4

Miasma Chronicles - PS5

Stray Blade - PS5

Alone in the Dark: The Nightmare - PS4, PS5

Star Wars: Rebel Assault 2: The Hidden Empire - PS4, PS5

MediEvil - PS4, PS5

If you’re not a subscriber to PS Plus Premium or Extra, don’t forget you can download the PS Plus free games for April now. PS Plus Essential subscribers can claim Immortals of Aveum, Minecraft Legends and Skul: The Hero Slayer. You have until May 6 to grab them, so add them to your library now.