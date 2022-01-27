The PlayStation Plus February 2022 free games for PS5 and PS4 are UFC4, Tiny Tina’s Assault on Dragon Keep and Planet Rollercoaster, according to Sony, which announced the news on its PlayStation blog on Thursday, January 26.

There’s no Horizon Zero Dawn freebie here, sadly. Instead, it’s a surprise trio of video games and, not a surprise, another mix of one PS5 and two PS4 games (the format we usually see in 2022). You can download these free games starting next week through the end of February (the dates are February 1 to February 28 – remember we’re headed into a short month).

What are the PS Plus games for February 2022

UFC 4 (PS4 edition)

Tiny Tina’s Assault on Dragon Keep: A Wonderlands One-shot Adventure (PS4)

Planet Rollercoaster: Console Edition (PS5)

News of Sony’s picks for the February 2022 free games on PlayStation Plus are being met with mixed reactions, according to both elated and outraged Twitter users. This was bound to happen, as there were some acclaimed games among the PlayStation Plus January 2022 free games – hits like Dark Rock Galactic, Dirt 5 and Persona 4.

Sony usually adds a nice mix of PS4, PS5 and sometimes PSVR games monthly (stay tuned for PSVR 2 pre order information in 2022), and the collection can be hit or miss. You can claim all three January (by January 31) and all three February (starting February 1) games next week for a total of six free PlayStation Plus games.

Do this: Get all six PlayStation Plus free games

There is good news, though. You’ll have until the end of this month to add January’s games to for PlayStation Network library in case you haven’t done so already. That way you’ll get all six free games in a matter of days. There’s still time to claim Dirt 5, which is good news if you just claimed a PS5 restock today. You’re just in time.

Word of warning: If you don’t add the PlayStation Plus free games from this month to your library, you can’t go back to do it (not without paying for them, of course). That means if you don’t have a PS Plus membership yet, now is the time to do so, before February 1, when the old games exit and the new games take their place.

There’s a PlayStation Plus discount code for $36.50 to make the entire free games thing feel like an even better deal – especially if you’re lukewarm about the February 2022 games, like we’ve seen from some non-UFC, non-fantasy-adventure and non-theme-park-sim fans. Better luck with the PlayStation Plus March 2022 games.

Can I keep the PS Plus games forever?

Yes and no. Once you cancel your PlayStation Plus, the free games and DLC that were added to your library are no longer accessible, according to Sony and my own testing.

However, once they’re added to your library, whenever you have an active PlayStation Plus subscription, you can play the games, so if you have a lapse in your membership, you can technically keep those PS Plus games forever if you re-up at any time.