An engineering sample of the upcoming Pebble Time 2. (Credit: Eric Migicovsky / Core Devices)

Pebble is making a comeback in the near future, and today, we got our first look at the watch that’ll bring the brand back from the dead. The Pebble Time 2 was shown off in a new video and blog post from Eric Migicovsky, the creator of Pebble and CEO of the company responsible for its resurrection, Core Devices. The device will replace the Core Time 2 that was previously announced.

The watch has a unique design that’s unlike most of the older Pebble models that were on the market a decade ago. It’s made of stainless steel and will ship in four different colors, although Migicovsky admits those aren’t finalized yet. Fans of Pebble can submit their ideas for colors in the meantime.

The signature e-ink display on the front will be flat on the Time 2, which will help make it more legible by reducing the amount of reflections. It’ll use color e-ink technology, too, to make the experience more enticing. What’s more, the display will also use an RGB LED that will let you control the color of the backlight; Migicovsky says this will also allow the screen to adjust its color temperature throughout the day.

Two microphones will be incorporated into the design, as well as a compass, a heart rate monitor, and 30-day battery life. The Pebble Time 2 will use 22mm straps and weigh about 32.5 grams without a band (or around 48 grams with one installed). The 1.5-inch display has slimmer bezels than most other Pebble watches, and the trio of buttons on the right will make navigating the interface more efficient.

(Credit: Eric Migicovsky / Core Devices)

Here are the Pebble Time 2 specs we have thus far, as shared by Migicovsky.

Final Pebble Time 2 specifications We've added a few new features and confirmed some others since the launch: Stainless steel 316 front and back

Stainless steel 316 buttons (with knurling like Pebble Time Steel!)

Multicolour RGB LED backlight

2nd microphone (for potential environmental noise cancellation feature)

Compass sensor

Screw-mounted back cover This is in addition to all the specs announced previously: 1.5" 64 color e-paper screen

Touch screen

Quick-release 22mm watch strap

Flat hardened glass lens

30 day battery life (estimate)

Heart rate monitor

Step and sleep tracking

Speaker

Linear actuator motor (vibrator)

Waterproof (final rating TBD)

Overall, this might be the ultimate wearable for anyone who misses the days of when Pebble was a top contender in the smartwatch market. It’s unclear when it’ll go on sale, but you can preorder one today for $225.

Max Buondonno is an editor at The Shortcut. He’s been reporting on the latest consumer technology since 2015, with his work featured on CNN Underscored, ZDNET, How-To Geek, XDA, TheStreet, and more. Follow him on X @LegendaryScoop and Instagram @LegendaryScoop.