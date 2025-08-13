💨 Samsung has unveiled the world's first OLED gaming monitor with a 500Hz refresh rate

🎮 It features a 27-inch 1440p screen and a peak brightness of 1000 nits

👍 Samsung has also shown off a 37-inch Odyssey G7 model with a 4K resolution and a 40-inch 21:9 ultrawide aspect ratio model

🆚 The news comes hot on the heels of LG, which recently showed off a 520Hz 1440p dual mode prototype

Samsung: Odyssey G6

Samsung: Odyssey G7 37-inch

Samsung: Odyssey G7 40-inch

Samsung has launched a new OLED gaming monitor you can purchase right now.

The brand new Odyssey OLED G6 is the world's first OLED gaming monitor with a fast 500Hz refresh rate that's commercially available. It should provide an immensely smooth and responsive gameplay experience that's ideal for competitive players where every millisecond matters.

It features a 1440p resolution screen along with a peak brightness of 1000 nits for sharp detail and punchy highlights, with support for DisplayHDR True Black 500.

Samsung also says its new screen supports both Nvidia G-Sync and AMD FreeSync Premium Pro variable refresh rate tech to eliminate any horrible screen tearing or juddering on either Team Green or Team Red's GPUs.

The Odyssey OLED G6 is available for purchase at Samsung.com for $999.99.

As is typical with Samsung's other recent entries in its Odyssey OLED line, the monitor also has a stylish and modern design, with an angular stand and minimal bezels around the 27-inch screen.

This 500Hz screen comes shortly after LG Display showed off the world’s fastest OLED gaming monitor. It features a clever dual-mode 27-inch 1440p 540Hz screen that can go as high as 720Hz when the resolution is dropped to 'HD'. LG Display’s monitor is a prototype by the looks of things, and was only demoed at a trade show in Seoul last week.

Larger screen sizes are also available

As well as unveiling the super-fast Odyssey OLED G6 model, Samsung has also added two new G7 models with larger screens to its lineup.

The 37-inch model provides a 1000R curve for a more immersive experience alongside a steady 165Hz refresh rate for crisper on-screen action. The resolution has been boosted to 4K, but it isn't an ultrawide.

If you are an ultrawide fan, you may want to look at the new, even larger 40-inch Odyssey G7 model with the same 1000R curve, and a 21:9 aspect ratio. It also has a WUHD resolution, otherwise known as 5120x2160, and a 180Hz refresh rate, with support for DisplayHDR 600 for more impactful highlights and AMD FreeSync Premium Pro VRR support.

The 37-inch Odyssey G7 and 40-inch Odyssey G7 are available for purchase at Samsung.com for $899.99 and for $1199.99.

Reece Bithrey is a journalist with bylines for Trusted Reviews, Digital Foundry, PC Gamer, TechRadar and more. He also has his own blog, UNTITLED, and graduated from the University of Leeds with a degree in International History and Politics in 2023.