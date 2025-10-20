📱 Oura has announced a redesgiend version of its app

Oura is making a big change to the Oura Ring experience. The company has announced a new version of its companion app that comes with a brand-new design and a new way to track your stress levels during the day. It also sets the stage for a new blood pressure monitoring feature that could help identify hypertension, making the Oura Ring an even stronger competitor against the Apple Watch Series 11 and Ultra 3.

3️⃣ New tabs. The updated app comes with three new tabs you can shuffle through: Today, Vitals, and My Health. The first gives you a run-down of your most relevant health insights to give you a quick glimpse at your progress, the second gives you more detail on things like sleep and stress, and the third is where you’ll find all your detailed charts and graphs. There’s also an updated interface for tracking menstrual cycles.

(Credit: Oura)

📈 Track your stress. A new feature being added to the app is Cumulative Stress, which details how your body handles high and low stress over time based on your sleep, your heart’s stress response, temperature regulation, and activity impact. It could be useful for helping to kick-start better stress management, and all it requires is wearing your Oura Ring consistently.

🩸 Coming soon: blood pressure readings. Oura wants to keep your ring on your finger for blood pressure readings, too. The company is working on another new feature for reading your blood pressure and alerting you if it detects signs of hypertension, which is a premiere feature on this year’s Apple Watch line. Oura just got approval for a new Blood Pressure Profile study that’ll launch as part of its Oura Labs experimental feature program. A number of users will be chosen for the study and get to test-drive it before everyone else. The feature will await FDA approval before it rolls out to all users.

📅 When is it rolling out? Oura says that the new app redesign and Cumulative Stress feature will roll out to all iOS and Android users in the coming weeks. Meanwhile, it’ll take a few months before everyone gains access to hypertension detection.

Max Buondonno is an editor at The Shortcut. He’s been reporting on the latest consumer technology since 2015, with his work featured on CNN Underscored, ZDNET, How-To Geek, XDA, TheStreet, and more. Follow him on X @LegendaryScoop and Instagram @LegendaryScoop.