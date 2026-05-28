💍 Oura has surprisingly announced a new Oura Ring 5

🤏 It’s some 40% smaller than the previous generation

📱 It also packs in a range of new fitness tracking features into the Oura app

💰 The Oura Ring 5 launches on June 4 for $399 for a standard color or $499 for a special color, with the same $70 a year subscription charge

Oura has surprisingly launched its brand new Oura Ring 5 smart ring, bringing some noteworthy improvements over the last model, although with one small downside.

A healthy redesign

The new Oura Ring 5 is some 40% smaller than the old model, bringing its size and thickness in line with a more ‘standard’, non-smart ring or wedding band.

This has been achieved, according to Oura, by reducing the size of the battery pack inside, although the brand is still promising up to a week on a single charge. If anything, battery life has actually increased up to between six and nine days on a charge, against the Oura Ring 4’s five to eight-day range.

The titanium exterior is now PVD-coated for improved scratch resistance, while the Oura Ring 5 is also IP68-rated, making it dustproof and water-resistant up to 100 meters.

Oura also says this new ring is more accurate than its predecessor, with four times more powerful LEDs, plus redesigned sensors positioned closer to the skin for improved signal detection.

An updated Oura Advisor

As interesting as the hardware side is, Oura is making a raft of changes to software, with its LLM-powered Oura Advisor at the center of pushing the Oura Ring 5 as a proactive health wearable – the same is used to power the proprietary AI model Oura introduced for women’s health in February.

The company is working with Counsel Health to integrate AI-assisted health guidance with access to licensed physicians through Oura Advisor. With this integration, you’ll be able to ask health questions, receive personalized guidance, and connect with healthcare professionals from the app.

Overhauled fitness tracking

Oura is also overhauling fitness tracking with a new live activity mode that lets users start workouts from the app with heart rate, pace and distance shown in real-time through lock-screen widgets.

For activities where wearing a smart ring can be uncomfortable, such as power lifting, the app also supports third-party heart-rate monitors so you can capture workout data that can be fed into the Oura app without wearing the ring itself.

Oura also says its updated Automatic Activity Detection is significantly more accurate than previous generations, particularly for lower-motion exercises like pilates.

Health Radar

There is a new Health Radar feature, which builds on the Symptom Radar Oura introduced back in 2024, which analyses biometric patterns in the background and flags them before they become anything more serious and obvious.

At launch, this focuses around Blood Pressure Signals to analyze trends that may correlate with cardiovascular strain, while the Nighttime Blood Pressure option monitors whether your blood pressure drops appropriately when you sleep. Oura says this can reveal cardiovascular risks that may be missed in the daytime reading, while you can also add cuff readings for additional context.

The Health Radar also monitors Nighttime Breathing that provides a rolling 30-day overview of any breathing disturbances during sleep to identify changes that could affect your sleep quality or signal any underlying issues.

Tracking upgrades elsewhere

Oura is also introducing GLP-1 medication self-management tools to allow users to log in and track dosing schedules, side effects and weight changes to help upgrade its metabolic health access.

Moreover, it’s expanding the app’s Health Panels feature with Lb Uploads, so you can import blood test results and compare biomarkers over time. US subscribers can connect eligible providers to import diagnosed conditions, medications, and lab results into a Personal Health Record in the app.

Pricing and availability

The Oura Ring 5 is available to pre-order from today and begins shipping June 4. It starts at $399 in silver and black, with premium finishes such as Stealth, Brushed Silver and a new Deep Rose color up to $499, making this dearer than the older Oura Ring 4, which started at $349.

It’s available in sizes 6 through 13, although Oura still recommends both new and existing members to use the company’s updated sizing kit before ordering, especially as the smaller design of the Oura Ring 5 may alter your correct size.

New for the subscription side is multi-ring support, allowing users to pair and switch between multiple Oura Ring 4 and Oura Ring 5 devices on a single account at no additional charge.

The subscription, however, remains the same at $6 a month or $70 annually, while you can also purchase the $99 charging case in separate markets. The ring, charging case, and Oura membership all qualify for HSA and FSA reimbursement in the US.

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Reece Bithrey is a journalist with bylines for Trusted Reviews, Digital Foundry, PC Gamer, TechRadar and more. He also has his own blog, UNTITLED, and graduated from the University of Leeds with a degree in International History and Politics in 2023.