💍 The Oura Ring 4 promises to be more accurate and comfortable

👏 The ring has slimmer sensors, a rounded design, and more size options

💰 The Oura Ring 4 is out on October 15 and costs $349

📆 You’ll also need to purchase a subscription which costs $6/per month or $70 for the year

The new Oura Ring 4 is the Finnish company’s answer to the Samsung Galaxy Ring and is packed with improvements over the previous Gen3 model.

The Oura Ring 4 is made entirely of lightweight and durable titanium and has slimmer sensors for a more comfortable fit. More ring sizes are also available and the flat edges have given way to a completely round, traditional style.

Users can expect up to eight days of battery life, which is one more than the Samsung Galaxy Ring promises, and Oura says its new ring is also more accurate than before.

The company’s new Smart Sensing platform is powered by an algorithm that works alongside the research-grade sensors within the Oura Ring 4 that respond to each user’s unique finger physiology. This includes the structure and distinct features of someone’s finger including skin tone, BMI, and age.

The Oura Ring 4 uses red and infrared LEDs to measure blood oxygen levels while you sleep, green and infrared LEDS to measure heart rate and heart rate variability 23/7 and respiration while you sleep, a digital temperature sensor, which measures your skin temperature variations, and an accelerometer, which tracks movement and activity.

Oura says an external study showed a 120% improvement in signal quality for blood oxygen sensing and a 30% increase in accuracy in average overnight SpO2 measurement. There were also 7% fewer gaps in the daytime heart rate graph and 31% fewer gaps in the nighttime heart rate graph.

Oura Ring 4 price and release date

(Credit: Oura)

The Oura Ring 4 costs $349.99 and starts shipping on October 15. However, to access all the metrics and data the ring provides and personalized guidance, you’ll need an Oura Membership which costs $6 per month or $70 for an annual subscription. More ring sizes are available, with sizes 4 to 15 supported instead of the previous 6 to 13.

Up next: This new Bose SoundLink Home Bluetooth speaker oozes vintage style

Adam Vjestica is The Shortcut’s Senior Editor. Formerly TechRadar’s Gaming Hardware Editor, Adam has also worked at Nintendo of Europe as a Content Marketing Editor, where he helped launch the Nintendo Switch. Follow him on X @ItsMrProducts.