🧙 Oppo has released a special edition Harry Potter phone

😍 It comes with loads of extras for fans to enjoy

🪄 It even comes with a capacitive wand and Golden Snitch

💰 The phone costs $420 and features the same specs of the Oppo Reno 12F

Oppo, the Chinese smartphone manufacturer, has launched a magical Harry Potter phone that will enchant fans of the Wizarding World.

The Oppo Reno 12F Harry Potter Special Edition comes with loads of fun extras, including a stylus in the form of a wand, a protective case, a Golden Snitch keychain, and SIM card eject tool that resembles the Deathly Hallows. Users will also receive a letter of acceptance to Hogwarts and a custom charging cable and brick.

If that wasn’t cool enough, you can also use the wand to perform various gestures on the screen, like making a circle to open the camera app. Every aspect has been covered, including being able to choose your Hogwarts house to customize your phone and seeing a Golden Snitch flying when you’re charing the device.

When it comes to specs, the Oppo Reno 12F Harry Potter Special Edition retains the same specs as the original model. It’s powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor, 12GB of RAM, and comes with 256GB of internal storage which can be expanded up to 2TB. There’s also a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 45W fast charging.

The camera is no slouch, either, with 50MP main camera, a 32MP front-facing camera, and a crisp 6.67-inch, 120Hz Full HD display.

If you’re interested, the Oppo Reno 12F Harry Potter Special Edition is available in Peru costs $420, but Oppo is one of many Chinese manufacturers that doesn’t have any retail partners in the US or a US storefront which means you’ll probably have to import it.

Adam Vjestica is The Shortcut’s Senior Editor. Formerly TechRadar’s Gaming Hardware Editor, Adam has also worked at Nintendo of Europe as a Content Marketing Editor, where he helped launch the Nintendo Switch. Follow him on X @ItsMrProducts.