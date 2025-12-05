(Credit: Max Buondonno / The Shortcut)

📱 OnePlus just announced a phone with the biggest battery in North America

🔋 The upcoming OnePlus 15R will ship with a huge 7,400mAh battery

👀 That’s bigger than the OnePlus 15’s battery, which could already last three days on a charge

🚀 OnePlus is also including the brand-new Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 processor

📅 The phone will be fully unveiled on December 17

OnePlus impressed us with the battery life on the OnePlus 15, and now, it looks like it’s going to do it again. The OnePlus 15R, a lower-cost version of the device, is coming out later this month, and the company says it has an even bigger battery - the largest in any smartphone in North America, apparently.

The OnePlus 15R will ship with a huge 7,400mAh battery, according to a press release. That’s 100mAh larger than the 7,300mAh cell in the OnePlus 15, and it’s over 2,000mAh larger than what’s in the iPhone 17 Pro Max and Galaxy S25 Ultra.

The 15R will use the same silicone-carbon battery technology as the regular OnePlus 15. This lets OnePlus reduce the physical size of its batteries while increasing the capacity, resulting in thinner phones with super-long endurance. It’s backed up with 55W SuperVOOC fast charging, so it’ll juice up pretty quickly when you kill it (well, if you ever managed to kill it).

OnePlus is the only notable company in the United States using silicone-carbon battery technology. Companies like Apple, Samsung, and Google have yet to adopt it, for whatever reason. While the overall lifespan of a silicone-carbon battery is shorter than that of a traditional lithium-ion battery, its ability to exponentially increase the capacity of a phone’s battery seems like an obvious fit for phones like the iPhone Air that struggle to fit a large enough battery for all-day use.

OnePlus has also shared a few other OnePlus 15R specs, like the fact it’ll run the brand-new Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 processor (a direct step down from the 8 Elite Gen 5 that debuted in the OnePlus 15). It’ll also sport a 165Hz 1.5K AMOLED display that can reach 1,800 nits of peak brightness. You’ll also get OnePlus’ Plus Mind AI features that can help make tedious tasks a bit easier.

OnePlus says it’ll announce the OnePlus 15R in greater detail on December 17, alongside the new OnePlus Pad Go 2.

