🏆 Apple has unveiled the winners of the 2025 App Store Awards

🥇 From 45 finalists, it has picked 17 winners in the best apps and games

👏 App winners include Essayist, Strava and HBO Max, with games such as Cyberpunk 2077 also taking the crown

👍 From a selection of 12 apps, Apple also selected six for their cultural impact

Apple has unveiled the winners of the 2025 App Store Awards.

In a recent newsroom post, Apple said it whittled down 45 finalists to a set of 17 winners, noting that “this year’s talented group of winning developers delivered remarkable experiences that empowered users to achieve more, bring their ideas to life, and immerse themselves in stunning worlds”.

Furthermore, Apple CEO Tim Cook highlighted that, “Every year, we’re inspired by the ways developers turn their best ideas into innovative experiences that enrich people’s lives”, adding that “this year’s winners represent the creativity and excellence that define the App Store, and they demonstrate the meaningful impact that world-class apps and games have on people everywhere.”

Here are the winners of the 2025 App Store Awards for apps:

iPhone App of the Year: Tiimo, from tiimo

iPad App of the Year: Detail, from Detail Technologies B.V

Mac App of the Year: Essayist, from Essayist Software Inc

Apple Vision Pro App of the Year: Explore POV, from James Hustler.

Apple Watch App of the Year: Strava, from Strava, Inc

Apple TV App of the Year: HBO Max, from Warner Media Global Digital Services, LLC

And in terms of the winning games:

iPhone Game of the Year: Pokémon TCG Pocket, from The Pokemon Company

iPad Game of the Year: DREDGE, from Black Salt Games

Mac Game of the Year: Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition, from CD PROJEKT S.A

Apple Vision Pro Game of the Year: Porta Nubi, from Michael Temper

Apple Arcade Game of the Year: WHAT THE CLASH?, from Triband ApS

Apple also unveiled six winners out of its twelve nominees in its Cultural Impact category, which were selected for “their ability to drive meaningful change” and were “recognized for their positive impact, providing users with helpful tools, promoting understanding, and shaping a more inclusive world.”

The Cultural Impact winners are:

Art of Fauna – from Klemens Strassler – an app that “turns wildlife illustration from around the world into relaxing puzzles and sets a new standard for accessible game design”

Chants of Sennar – from Playdigious – an app that “celebrates the power of language through a thought-provoking adventure.”

Despelote – from Panic, Inc, – an app that “crafts an intimate slice-of-life story that shares a glimpse into a nation navigating tumult and uniting through their love for soccer.”

Be My Eyes – from Be My Eyes – an app that “combines the power of AI and millions of global volunteers to help people who are blind or have low vision with everyday activities.”

Focus Friend – from Hank Green from B-Tech Consulting Group LLC – an app that “acts as a powerful ally against digital distractions by gamifying focus sessions with satisfying prizes”

StoryGraph – from The StoryGraph – an app that “creates an inclusive space for the book community rooted in authenticity through discovery elements that help elevate diverse authors.”

Up next: Apple Arcade just got a sequel to one of the service’s biggest hits

Reece Bithrey is a journalist with bylines for Trusted Reviews, Digital Foundry, PC Gamer, TechRadar and more. He also has his own blog, UNTITLED, and graduated from the University of Leeds with a degree in International History and Politics in 2023.