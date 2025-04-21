📱 OnePlus has revealed how big the battery will be in the OnePlus 13T

🔋 The company says it'll include a massive 6,260mAh cell in the 6.3-inch phone

📆 A battery that size could easily last 2-3 days on a charge

🏞️ We also have our first look at camera samples from the 13T

📅 OnePlus will fully reveal the OnePlus 13T this Thursday

OnePlus is announcing the latest member of the OnePlus 13 family this Thursday, and today, we learned how big its battery will be. The OnePlus 13T, which will be the company’s first “small” phone, will have a huge 6,260mAh battery. It’s all thanks to the silicone carbon battery technology that OnePlus uses, which allows for a denser battery in a smaller package.

📆 2-3 days of endurance? The battery will live in a phone that comes with a 6.3-inch display and a Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, one of the most efficient Snapdragon chips to ever ship. Given the size of the 13T’s battery, OnePlus’ next smartphone could easily last 2-3 days on a charge. After all, the OnePlus 13 cruises through two days on its 6,000mAh battery despite having a big (and bright) 6.82-inch screen.

⚡️ Plug it into the wall. OnePlus has also confirmed that the OnePlus 13T will come with bypass charging, which allows you to plug your phone into the wall and rely on external energy instead of the battery. It’ll keep your phone cooler and allow you to use every ounce of performance from your phone, which is a great perk for gamers.

(Credit: OnePlus)

📸 Our first glimpse at camera samples. We’re also getting our first glimpse at camera samples (via GSMArena) from the OnePlus 13T ahead of its launch. The device will ship with a primary 50MP camera and a 50MP telephoto camera with 4x optical zoom, according to OnePlus. It’ll also use the same processing algorithm as Oppo phones, which makes sense given OnePlus and Oppo are siblings.

📅 Thursday is coming. The OnePlus 13T will be formally introduced on Thursday, April 24. We know the device will also ship with an IP65 rating and fast charging which, when combined with the rest of the specs we’ve heard about, point to a device many will likely find intriguing who want a more compact flagship. It’s unclear where else it’ll be available outside of China, but we’ll let know once we find out.

Max Buondonno is an editor at The Shortcut. He’s been reporting on the latest consumer technology since 2015, with his work featured on CNN Underscored, ZDNET, How-To Geek, XDA, TheStreet, and more. Follow him on X @LegendaryScoop and Instagram @LegendaryScoop.