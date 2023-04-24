(Credit: Guerilla Games)

While it’s hardly a shock, it looks as though another mainline entry in Horizon, the post-apocalyptic robotic-dinosaur series, is on the way.

In a recent blog post outlining management changes at developer Guerrilla Games, the studio seems to have casually revealed its plan to release a sequel in the Horizon series.

“We have full confidence in our new leadership as they steer Guerrilla towards a bright future, expanding the world of Horizon with Aloy's next adventure and our exciting online project,” the blog post read.

The mention of a new adventure for Aloy sure does sound like a fully-fledged sequel, which would turn the series into a trilogy.

It’s not exactly surprising. Horizon Zero Dawn made a splash when it launched on PS4 in 2017, and we reckon the follow-up Horizon Forbidden West is one of the best PS5 games on the system. It’s become one of Sony’s biggest first-party series and has already cemented itself among the biggest PSVR 2 games with Horizon Call of the Mountain.

The online project mentioned in the blog post, however, is an entirely separate title. First reported last year, it was later confirmed to be real by Guerrilla’s recruitment Twitter page. It’s described as a “separate online project” that will feature “a new cast of characters and a unique stylized look”.

On top of that, Sony is also reportedly working on a PS5 remake of the original game, much to the irritation of some fans who would rather see resources invested into another project than a remake of a game launched in recent memory. Some suspect it will be released to coincide with the Horizon TV series currently in the works at Netflix.

Whichever way you cut it, we’ll be seeing a lot more of Horizon’s semi-futuristic world in the next few years, and at least one more game with Aloy as the protagonist.