🔜 Ghost of Tsushima could be announced for PC this week

🔒 The game has remained exclusive to PS5 and PS4 since its release

💨 Sony has said it will be more “aggressive” when porting PS5 games to other platforms

🏆 Ghost of Tsushima is one of the best PS5 games and was released in July 2020

Sony could bring one of the best PS5 games to PC this week, putting another first-party PlayStation exclusive on Steam.

Ghost of Tsushima, which received a Director’s Cut on PS5, is next in line to jump from PlayStation to PC, according to XboxEra's Nick Baker.

In a post on X, Baker said: “I’m hearing that we might be getting something about the Ghost of Tsushima PC port pretty soon. Maybe around the 5th?”

The game could be announced or even shadow-dropped on PC as early as tomorrow, which would be fantastic news for those who have been patiently waiting for Sucker Punch’s samurai epic.

Sony said it will be more “aggressive” about putting PS5 games on other platforms in a bid to drive more revenue to the PlayStation brand. PS5 games tend to arrive on PC up to a year after their PlayStation 5 release, but Ghost of Tsushima is one of the few titles that has exceeded this release window.

The next big PC release for PlayStation Studios is Horizon Forbidden West on March 21, which was released on PS5 on February 18, 2022. A release of Ghost of Tsushima in May or April would ensure the Japanese company has an additional revenue stream from Steam while it releases some notable upcoming PS5 games like Stellar Blade and Rise of the Ronin.

A Ghost of Tsushima movie adaptation is also currently in development, which will star an all-Japanese cast and is being directed by Chad Stahelski of John Wick fame. Sony will want to ensure the game is available on as many platforms as possible before its release.

Notable PS5 exclusives still missing from PC include Gran Turismo 7, God of War Ragnarok, and Spider-Man 2. While we’re likely to see the latter two games, Sony still hasn’t committed to bringing Gran Turismo 7 to PC, even though it would be extremely well-received and a movie was released.

The recent launch and tremendous success of Helldivers 2 day and date on PS5 and PC will only strengthen Sony’s plans to bring more of its game to Steam in the future, so hopefully Ghost of Tsushima releases soon.