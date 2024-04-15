(Credit: Insominac Games)

🆕 A new update is available for Ratchet and Clank (2016)

👏 You can now access a weapon that was previously exclusive to those who preordered the game

🥰 The Bouncer weapon is a fan-favorite from the Ratchet and Clank series

😳 It’s taken eight years for it to arrive but the game still holds up today

Ratchet and Clank (2016) has received a surprise update eight years after its initial release.

The acclaimed remake was last updated in 2021, which added 60fps support for PlayStation 5. That update alone made it one of the best PS4 games to play on PS5, but it still looks just as eye-catching today.

However, one weapon was missing from most players’ arsenal: the Bouncer. Thankfully, after eight long years, fans can now access the fan-favorite weapon from the series, which fires bouncing grenades at your enemies that split into smaller clusters before exploding.

The reason the Bouncer was only available to a few players is because it was previously locked behind a preorder bonus. Funnily enough, despite being a first-party PlayStation exclusive, it hasn’t been easy to make the weapon available to all.

Insomniac’s community and marketing director James Steveson said he’s been “trying to make this happen for like half a decade” in a post on X. Stevenson said that they’d previously failed on a few occasions, but finally, everyone can now access it.

The Bouncer weapon is available in Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart, which is still one of the best PS5 games you can play today. If you’re looking for a game that shows off just what the PlayStation 5 console is capable of from a graphical perspective, there’s no better candidate. Rift Apart is also one of the few PS5 games with ray tracing support.

If you missed out on Ratchet and Clank (2016), there’s never been a better time to revisit the game as it’s a fantastic remake and a great way to get acquainted with the series.