(Credit: The Shortcut)

📉 One of our favorite Nintendo Switch 2 microSD Express cards has received a hefty discount at Amazon

💰 The big online retailer has brought the 256GB SanDisk MicroSD Express card down to $60 – its lowest ever price

💨 The card is several times faster than old microSD cards, which aren’t compatible with Switch 2

Its 256GB capacity will double your Switch 2’s internal storage – ideal for storing a lot of games

Amazon: 256GB SanDisk MicroSD Express

The SanDisk 256GB microSD Express card has just hit a new record low price on Amazon, meaning there’s never been a better time to upgrade your Switch 2 storage.

From the big online retailer, this card has dropped down to just $60 as part of a lesser-spotted discount in the USA. That’s its lowest price ever.

For reference, its typical price is $68, where it had stubbornly sat since mid-May 2025, making this a timely discount for early Black Friday sales.

This SanDisk card sits in our ranking for the best microSD Express cards for Nintendo Switch 2, and for good reason, too. Considering that this new kind of storage can be quite dear, it gives you the chance to double your Switch 2’s internal capacity for a reasonable price.

Having an extra 256GB of storage is especially useful, considering we’re seeing game sizes swell across all platforms, and the Switch 2 is no different. In terms of Switch 2 game sizes, Mario Kart World is 23.4GB and the largest first-party game, and third-party titles such as Cyberpunk 2077 at 64GB will fill your storage a lot quicker.

microSD Express is the way forward for the Switch 2’s storage, as the new console won’t work with any older microSD cards you may have. This is largely due to speed – SanDisk rates these cards for up to 880MB/s reads and 650MB/s, which makes them faster by four times or so than the very best microSD cards you can purchase.

Up next: Nintendo Switch 2 sales expectations have been revised – and they’re even more positive

Reece Bithrey is a journalist with bylines for Trusted Reviews, Digital Foundry, PC Gamer, TechRadar and more. He also has his own blog, UNTITLED, and graduated from the University of Leeds with a degree in International History and Politics in 2023.