🫥 Nvidia RTX 5090 and RTX 5080 graphics cards have been almost impossible to find

🎲 Nvidia relaunches its Verified Priority Access program to help gamers and creators buy GPUs

👤 Requires an Nvidia Account created on or before January 30th

✉️ Users will be selected by lottery, and invites will be emailed starting next week

The Nvidia RTX 5090 and Nvidia RTX 5080 have been in short supply since the two GPUs launched on January 30 and the number of scalers and bots is helping either. Well, now Nvidia is relaunching an old Verified Priority Access program to help real gamers and creators buy its new graphics cards.

Nvidia announced it was relaunching the program and set up a registration form for users to sign up for the purchasing opportunity. The only stipulation is that users will need to have created an Nvidia Account on or before January 30th, 2025, at 6 am Pacific Time. All the form requires is for you to sign into your Nvidia account and select which GPU model you want. Selected users will be notified by email, and the chance to buy Nvidia’s new GPUs is limited to one product per invite.

If selected, users will be notified at the email address of the NVIDIA account they enrolled with. Invites will begin rolling out next week. At this time, Verified Priority Access is limited to GeForce users in the United States, and to GeForce RTX 5090 and RTX 5080 Founders Edition graphics cards.

Sony introduced a similar program while the original PS5 restocks and PS5 Pro 30th-anniversary were being gobbled up by scalpers and bots.

This program leaves out the Nvidia RTX 5070 Ti I just reviewed earlier yesterday and will be available to purchase later today. In a few hours, we’ll know whether it’s just as hard to get your hands on Nvidia’s mid-range graphics card.

Kevin Lee is The Shortcut’s Creative Director. Follow him on Twitter @baggingspam.