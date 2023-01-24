➡️ The Shortcut Skinny: New drivers, let’s go

📆 GeForce Game Ready Driver 528.24 is available on January 24

🛠️ Driver includes improvements for Midnight Suns and Dead Space

🪲 Also the release notes show it’s full of bug fixes

Hardware is only half the story when it comes to the best GPUs; what makes cards like the RTX 4080 worth buying is the drivers Nvidia releases to continually optimize it for new games that come out. And, today Nvidia has released a new Game Ready driver for all GeForce cards back to the GeForce GTX 750 Ti.

The big highlight in the release notes for this driver is Game Ready support for Dead Space (the 2023 remake) and Forspoken, two of the best PC games coming out this month. Beyond that, the driver also adds DLSS 3.0 support to a few games, notably Marvel’s Midnight Suns and Hitman 3.

For those unaware, DLSS 3.0 is the latest iteration of Nvidia’s Deep Learning Super Sampling technology. Unlike DLSS 2.0, however, you do need an Ada Lovelace-based GPU like the RTX 4070 Ti. This is because the new generation of graphics cards has hardware to enable more direct communication with the CPU, enabling the algorithm to generate entire frames, drastically increasing frame rates in the games that support it.

The new driver also has a number of bug fixes, this time focusing in on Adobe products like Photoshop and Premiere Pro. These GPUs are for more than the best gaming PCs, so it’s nice to see Nvidia include these creative-focused improvements included in the Game Ready driver and not just the Studio driver.

This driver is free to download now from Nvidia’s website, or using the GeForce Experience app – the latter of which is what I recommend most people to use.