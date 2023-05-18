Nvidia is bringing the benefits of its Ada Lovelace architecture to more PC gamers with the announcement of the GeForce RTX 4060 family of GPUs.

The RTX 4060 and RTX 4060 Ti will include next-gen features such as DLSS 3 neural rendering, improved ray tracing performance, and more, starting at $299. It should make playing the best PC games that little bit more affordable if you’re looking to upgrade.

Nvidia says the GeForce 4060 series cards offer twice the horsepower of the PS5 and Xbox Series X, and are the ultimate graphics cards for 1080p gaming.

“The RTX 4060 family delivers PC gamers both great value and great performance at 1080p, whether they’re building a gaming battle box or an AI-assisted creation station,” said Matt Wuebbling, vice president of global GeForce marketing at Nvidia. “These GPUs deliver an incredible upgrade, starting at just $299, putting Ada Lovelace and DLSS 3 in the hands of millions more worldwide.”

➡️ The Shortcut Skinny: RTX 4060 and 4060 Ti

🆕 Nvidia has announced two new budget 40-series GPUs

💰 The RTX 4060 and 4060 Ti cost $299 and $399 respectively

🤔 An RTX 4060 Ti 16GB model is also available for $499

👍 The cards support DLSS 3 and other next-gen Nvidia GPU features

The GeForce RTX 4060 Ti is on average 2.6 times faster than the RTX 2060 Super, and 1.7 times faster than the RTX 3060 Ti. When playing titles that support frame generation, the RTX 4060 Ti is 1.6 times faster than the RTX 2060 Super.

In terms of memory, the RTX 4060 Ti’s memory features 32MB of L2 cache and 8GB or 16GB of GDDR6 memory. The RTX 4060 comes with 24MB of L2 cache with 8GB of GDDR6.

The GeForce RTX 4060 Ti comes in two flavors: the 8GB version, which will be available from Wednesday, May 24, for $399; and the 16GB, which arrives in July and starts at $499.

The GeForce RTX 4060 will also be available in July and starts at just $299, making it the most affordable 40-series card by some margin.

Those who are interested in an Nvidia Founders Edition design of the RTX 4060 Ti can pick one up from Nvidia.com and select retailers, though custom boards of all three cards will be available from the usual providers like Asus, Gigabyte, PNY, and MSI.

Nvidia recently launched the RTX 4070, which promised solid 1440p performance. You can check out our Nvidia RTX 4070 review roundup and where to buy.