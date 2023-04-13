(Credit: The Shortcut)

Nvidia’s RTX 4070 is here, promising solid 1440p performance that should rival the RTX 3080. But is it one of the best graphics cards you can buy? And how much will it cost to upgrade if you’re planning on retiring your aging GPU? We’ll answer all those questions and more.

If you’re looking for a two-slot-sized graphics card that boasts Nvidia-exclusive features such as DLSS 3 and impressive ray tracing performance, the RTX 4070 should be on your radar. However, it appears the 4070 is a card that performs best at 1440p and isn’t aimed at gamers who prefer to play at 4K resolution. Check out our Nvidia RTX 4070 review roundup, price analysis and where to buy.

Nvidia RTX 4070 reviews 👍

Critics have weighed in with their opinions on Nvidia’s new GPU, and the overall consensus is fairly positive.

The Verge praised the 4070’s performance at 1440p resolution, its lower power draw compared to the RTX 3080, and the fact it can take advantage of Nvidia’s DLSS 3 technology. However, with only 12GB of VRAM and poor 4K performance, it wasn’t a home run result for the RTX 4070.

“At $599, the RTX 4070 is the most reasonably priced RTX 40-series GPU so far and Nvidia’s fourth in the series,” said The Verge. “It will be tempting for those still on GTX 10-series or RTX 20-series GPUs at that price point, particularly as GPUs from AMD and Nvidia have jumped in price this generation.”

Tom’s Hardware said the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 roughly matches the RTX 3080 for $100, and you get the added advantage of DLSS. Ray tracing performance was also praiseworthy, even though it’s more expensive than the last-gen 3070.

“The RTX 4070 brings Ada Lovelace down to the mainstream with a $599 price tag,” said Tom’s Hardware. “It's basically on par with the RTX 3080 in a more compact and efficient package, with DLSS 3 Frame Generation sweetening the pot.”

Eurogamer was also pleased with the RTX 4070 overall but lamented the price increase over last-gen cards.

“We can't gloss over the fact that the RTX 4070 is significantly more expensive than its predecessors, hence the focus on RTX 3080 performance. Price comparisons here are actually quite challenging as the 3080 is hard to find at its nominal $699/£649 MSRP - and it has been right across the product's lifespan,” said Eurogamer. “Amazingly, even in 2023 a $750/£700 retail price is more common. So, assuming the RTX 4070 hits its $599/£589 target (and Nvidia is bullish on this), you at least are paying a good degree less for this performance tier.”

Engadget crowned the Nvidia RTX 4070 the new 1440p gaming leader in its review.

“Now that we've seen NVIDIA's RTX 4070 in action, is it actually worth $599? For anyone with a GPU older than the RTX 30-series, I'd say so. (Though if you can spare an extra $200, the 4070 Ti is noticeably better.)”

Nvidia RTX 4070: price 🤑

The Nvidia RTX 4070 is the most affordable 40-series GPU available, starting at $599. The GeForce RTX 4070 Founders Edition isn’t the only card to hit that price point, thankfully, as third-party manufacturers like MSI and ASUS also have cards available for $599.

As you might expect, other models that promise further optimization for cooling, clock speed, and unique features will cost upwards of $100 more.

Nvidia RTX 4070: where to buy 🤔

If you’re searching for where to buy the Nvidia RTX 4070 there are a few things you need to know. The first is that the GeForce RTX 4070 Founders Edition is exclusive to Best Buy. Best Buy also has a whole host of other third-party manufacturers available, which you can find linked below.

Newegg is also a reliable source for Nvidia RTX 4070 restocks and includes cards from various OEMs. Of course, as PC gamers will have come to expect these days, stock levels may vary so don’t be too disappointed if the particular model you want is temporarily sold out.