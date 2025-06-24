📣 Nvidia announces the RTX 5050 as an entry-level Blackwell GPU

📆 Available as both a desktop GPU in mid-July or in laptops you can buy now

🆕 Both support Nvidia’s latest ray tracing, DLSS 4, and Multi-Frame Generation

🖥️ Desktop GPU sports 2,560 CUDA cores, a 2.31GHz base clock, but 8GB of GDDR6 memory

💻 Laptop GPU offers the same 2,560 CUDA cores with faster GDDR7 memory and a 35-100W TDP

💵 Nvidia GeForce RTX 5050 graphics cards and laptops start at $249 and $999, respectively

Nvidia has completed its family of Blackwell GPUs by introducing the GeForce RTX 5050, now available as both a desktop and laptop GPU.

The entry-level GPU supports all the latest ray tracing, DLSS 4, and Multi-Frame Generation (MFG) we’ve seen across Nvidia’s 50-series graphics cards. The desktop card starts at $249, while laptops with an Nvidia RTX 5050 GPU will start at $999.

The Nvidia RTX 5050 graphics card features 2,560 CUDA cores, a 2.31GHz base clock, and 130W TDP. Oddly, Nvidia chose to equip the RTX 5050 with 8GB of last-generation GDDR6 memory, when the Nvidia RTX 5060 and its other new GPUs feature GDDR7 memory.

The inclusion of only 8GB of video memory has already hampered the performance of the Nvidia RTX 5060 Ti and Nvidia RTX 5060, so we’ll have to see how only 8GB of even slower memory impacts the performance of this entry-level graphics card.

Nvidia never introduced a desktop RTX 4050, but the company claims the RTX 5050 is even faster than the RTX 4060 and RTX 3060. Of course, these numbers are generated with MFG enabled to boost frame rates.

The Nvidia RTX 5050 desktop graphics card will be available in the second half of July.

Gaming laptops powered by the Nvidia RTX 5050 are available starting today. This GPU's laptop version features the same 2,560 CUDA cores, faster GDDR7 memory, and a 35-100W TDP, which should help it run better in slimmer laptops.

Kevin Lee is The Shortcut’s Creative Director. Follow him on Twitter @baggingspam.