📣 Nvidia announces the $429 RTX 5060 Ti 16GB arriving tomorrow

🏷️ Nvidia RTX 5060 Ti 8GB to soon after for $379

📆 Nvidia RTX 5060 releases later in May for $299

📈 Nvidia promises 2x fps RTX 5060 Ti while the RTX 5060 is 2x than the previous generation

🧰 New entry-level Nvidia RTX 50-series cards feature DLSS 4, Multi-Frame Generation, PCIe 5, and DisplayPort 2.1

Nvidia has announced a trio of new entry-range graphics cards: the Nvidia RTX 5060 Ti with either 16GB or 8GB of VRAM and an Nvidia RTX 5060 with only 8GB of VRAM.

The 16GB variants of the Nvidia RTX 5060 Ti will be released tomorrow for $429, while an 8GB model will follow soon after for $379. The Nvidia RTX 5060 is due to arrive later this May for $299.

If you’ve been keeping up with historic GPU prices, the 16GB RTX 5060 Ti is $70 less than the previous generation RTX 4060 Ti. Also, the 8GB RTX 5060 is $30 less than the 8GB RTX 4060 Ti. The RTX 5060, meanwhile, maintains the same price as the previous RTX 4060.

In addition to the lower to the same prices, the RTX 5060 Ti and RTX 5060 offer a nice bump up in specs without adding too heavily to TDP. These latest RTX 50-series cards also benefit from PCIe Gen 5, DisplayPort 2.1b, DLSS 4, and Multi-Frame Generation.

Nvidia says these cards can create up to three generated frames, just like the 50-series flagship cards like the Nvidia RTX 5080 or Nvidia RTX 5090. With 4x MFG, Nvidia claims the RTX 5060 Ti can deliver over 100fps in games like CyberPunk 2077 and Black Myth Wukong.

The RTX 5060, meanwhile, promises double the performance over the previous RTX 4060 with 114fps in Alan Wake II and 330fps in Marvel Rivals.

Lastly, the Nvidia RTX 5060 will also be available in laptops this May. Nvidia claims 5060-equipped laptops will start at $1,099 and be as thin as 10.9mm. Acer, Asus, Dell, Gigabyte, HP, Lenovo, MSI, and Razer have all been listed to be developing laptops with the latest Nvidia RTX 5060 laptop GPUs.

We’ll have the buy links for the Nvidia RTX 5060 Ti 16GB and reviews to follow soon, so stay tuned. We’re also tracking when to preorder the Switch 2 if you also want a Nvidia-powered gaming handheld.

Kevin Lee is The Shortcut’s Creative Director. Follow him on Twitter @baggingspam.