🆕 Nvidia has announced that its long-awaited DLSS 4.5 update features are now available in beta

💪 A new version of the Nvidia app brings features such as 6x Multi-Frame-Gen and Dynamic MFG to supported titles

👉 The new features require an RTX 50-series GPU to run, and work in over 20 supported games at the moment

🆚 This update is not to be confused with DLSS 5 and instead implements the features Nvidia announced at CES back in January

Nvidia has finally released some of its new DLSS 4.5 features in a brand new beta update to the Nvidia app.

Starting from today, users should now be able to access features that were previously announced at CES, such as the 6x Multi-Frame-Gen feature that can add a six-times multiplier to your FPS figure in select games by creating “five additional frames for every single natively rendered one,” with “minimal impact” to responsiveness”, according to Nvidia.

The update also adds the Dynamic Frame Generation mode, which automatically switches between different multipliers for MFG, depending on the FPS of your game, and a target frame rate you set in the game’s graphics settings menu.

The idea is that it is designed “to strike the perfect balance between frame rate, image quality, and responsiveness”, according to Nvidia’s press release.

Dynamic MFG can be enabled manually on specific games or configured to run globally on all supported titles by adjusting the settings in the Nvidia app’s Graphics tab, which is neat.

Nvidia is also introducing a new DLSS Frame Generation model with this update, which is designed to improve the appearance of in-game UI such as mini maps and other display elements.

All of these updates for DLSS 4.5 come alongside new DLSS 4.5 Super Resolution for Arc Raiders and Marvel Rivals, which adds two new games to the list of supported titles Nvidia provided at CES, taking the total of DLSS 4.5-supported games to over 20.

To reap most of these benefits, such as 6x MFG and Dynamic MFG, you’ll need a new RTX 50-series card, although the new DLSS FG model is available to both RTX 40-series and 50-series owners.

It’s also important not to confuse this update with the next generation of DLSS, DLSS 5, which gamers had been quick to pan as “AI slop” because of its drastic effect on character’s faces, for instance.

Up next: I asked a non-gamer what they thought of Nvidia’s DLSS 5 – and it went exactly how I expected

Reece Bithrey is a journalist with bylines for Trusted Reviews, Digital Foundry, PC Gamer, TechRadar and more. He also has his own blog, UNTITLED, and graduated from the University of Leeds with a degree in International History and Politics in 2023.