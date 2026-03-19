(Credit: The Shortcut/Nvidia)

Nvidia’s DLSS 5 AI model may be one of the most controversial gaming technologies I can remember seeing in recent years, but what do people who aren’t “gamers” or “tech enthusiasts” make of it?

After all, it’s easy to forget there’s a world outside the tech and gaming bubbles that I and many others are firmly a part of. And while I may be used to seeing the tribalistic response from journalists, gamers, and developers alike – with both camps throwing insults at one another to make their point – I wanted to get an outsider’s perspective.

Is DLSS 5 really as awful as everyone makes it out to be? Will it be deemed “AI Slop” or will it garner a positive reaction?

Bursting the bubble

I asked my fiancée to say which image she preferred: DLSS 5 off or DLSS 5 on. To give you an idea of her tech knowledge, she has an iPhone but couldn’t tell you what model it is.

“One looks like it could be straight out of a film.”

Before beginning, I didn’t preface Nvidia’s announcement video with any explanations or context, and she’s completely unaware of the discourse that’s raging online. I simply said “watch this video”, which, funnily enough, has 17k likes and over 90k dislikes on YouTube.

First up was perhaps the most controversial example: Grace Ashcroft in Resident Evil Requiem. As the image panned between DLSS 5 on and off, my partner’s first reaction was interesting. “One looks like it could be straight out of a film.”

When I asked what she meant, she explained that the first image, where DLSS 5 is turned off, looked “cartoony” compared to the second image, and that it almost looked as though Grace was a “real-life actress” with DLSS 5 on. Interesting.

Beauty is in the eye of the beholder

My next question was admittedly shaped by a lot of DLSS 5’s detractors. “Do you think it looks like the character is wearing makeup in the second image? Or maybe that her features have been enhanced?”

Suddenly, everyone is a makeup expert. (Credit: Nvidia)

Now, my fiancée may not appreciate tech like I do, but if there’s one thing I’d say she’s a bonafide expert on then it’s makeup. In another life, she’d probably be a makeup artist, so if there’s anyone I trust to tell me if a woman looks like she’s dolled up or has had any cosmetic procedures, it’s her and not Digital Foundry’s Alex Battaglia. (Sorry, Alex.)

“It just looks better,” she concluded.

“No, I wouldn’t say so,” she said. “She [Grace Ashcroft] has some darkness around the eyes in the first image, which you can also see in the second, but it doesn’t look like a beauty filter has been applied or anything. She just looks more realistic to me.”

Huh.

As the trailer went on, showing footage from Starfield and EA Sports FC 26, she interjected again that the characters “look far more real” with DLSS 5 on, and didn’t seem perturbed by the apparent change in art style that so many angry commentators have latched onto. “It just looks better,” she concluded.

You can’t convince me that the left image looks better than the right. (Credit: Nvidia)

Once the video had ended, she innocently asked, “Do people not like this, then?”

I looked at her, shook my head and laughed, “No. No they do not. They f****** hate it.”

War of words

Sadly, the vitriol over DLSS 5 has become so toxic that Digital Foundry, who were overwhelmingly positive about Nvidia’s new tech after going hands-on with it, have taken the unprecedented step of apologizing for its positive coverage, bowing to pressure from the anti-AI mob who apparently sent the team “death threats”.

Worryingly, DF – an outlet I have the utmost respect for – even suggested that they should have waited until they could gauge people’s reactions before delivering their verdict. That goes against every journalistic instinct I have, and I hope they clarify that will never be the case. You shouldn’t be shaping your coverage to appease the consensus.

Unfortunately, this gang mentality behavior we’re seeing over DLSS 5 is all too common in the gaming space. But as it’s often easy to prove, people outside of the furor have a completely different take or simply don’t subscribe to the same opinion.

Remember Hogwarts Legacy? The game was staunchly boycotted by some outlets and gamers, with people even hunting down streamers for simply playing the game, all because of author JK Rowling’s views on women and trans rights.

Whether you agree or disagree with Rowling’s opinions, or were even blissfully unaware that she even had any, Hogwarts Legacy has sold over 40 million units since its release and, despite some ridiculously facetious reviews, was well-received by critics. It’s almost like some people just wanted to play a Harry Potter game.

Whether you despise DLSS 5 or think it’s the next best thing, it’s always beneficial to step outside of our personal echo chambers to hear a more balanced viewpoint. I’ve grown increasingly optimistic about DLSS 5 after learning more, and I think the technology is genuinely incredible if it can be achieved without requiring two RTX 5090 GPUs to run it. That’s what I’m really concerned about.

There’s no denying that for many, it takes traditional graphics and makes them look almost photorealistic. That’s quite an achievement.

Yes, DLSS 5 needs some tweaking. It’s slightly too aggressive in some games like Hogwarts Legacy, and I can imagine it may cause other technical issues to appear that will need to be tackled. But there’s no denying that for many, it takes traditional graphics and makes them look almost photorealistic. That’s quite an achievement for something that is scheduled to release this year.

I’m also glad that Nvidia has clarified that developers are still in control of its implementation, and that crucially, the existing assets aren’t being changed. Gamers will also be able to turn DLSS 5 on or off, which makes the whole outrage rather laughable, to be honest.

In fact, I think I’ll end it there. DLSS 5 can be turned on or off.

Up next: Resident Evil Requiem review: an enthralling combination of nail-biting horror and explosive action

Adam Vjestica is The Shortcut’s Senior Editor. Formerly TechRadar’s Gaming Hardware Editor, Adam has also worked at Nintendo of Europe as a Content Marketing Editor, where he helped launch the Nintendo Switch. He also runs a retro gaming YouTube channel called Game on, boy! Follow him on X @ItsMrProducts.