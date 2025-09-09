🎧 Nothing is announcing its next earbuds on September 18

👀 The Ear 3 were teased in a new post on social media

📐 It looks like the earbuds could come with a tweaked design

🤷 Not much else is known about the mysterious buds

💰 We don’t know how much they’ll cost, but the previous Nothing earbuds were priced at $149

Nothing is ready to make another announcement. The London-based tech company has teased a new pair of earbuds slated to arrive on September 18. In a post on social media, we get our first up-close look at the Nothing Ear 3, the successor to last year’s Nothing Ear that offered solid audio quality and noise cancellation for just $149. The new model appears to have a slightly tweaked design with the “ear (3)” name embossed on the side, similar to other products in Nothing’s lineup.

The transparent buds don’t look all that different compared to last year, but the design definitely seems a little different. An indentation on the side of the buds could allow for easier play/pause controls or volume adjustments, while the silicone tips from previous Nothing earbuds appear to remain in tact. The teaser image Nothing shared doesn’t reveal the full design, so it’s hard to say how much different they’ll be compared to the previous version.

We don’t know much about the Nothing Ear 3. There haven’t been a lot of rumors or leaks around the earbuds, which means Nothing has done a good job at keeping everything to itself leading up to the launch. The earbuds will follow other products Nothing has released this year, including the Nothing Headphone 1 (its first pair of over-ear headphones) and the flagship Nothing Phone 3.

Of course, we’ll keep you in the loop if we hear anything ahead of the buds’ September 18 launch.

Max Buondonno is an editor at The Shortcut. He’s been reporting on the latest consumer technology since 2015, with his work featured on CNN Underscored, ZDNET, How-To Geek, XDA, TheStreet, and more. Follow him on X @LegendaryScoop and Instagram @LegendaryScoop.