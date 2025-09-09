🍎 Apple’s big iPhone 17 launch event is today

📅 The “Awe dropping” show kicks off at 1 p.m. ET

📱 We expect to see the full iPhone 17 family during the event

⌚️ The Apple Watch Ultra 3 and Series 11 will also debut

🏷️ We could also see a second-generation AirTag

🔴 Follow our live blog for real-time updates during the show

The time has come. Apple’s iPhone 17 event is set to kick off today, September 9, at 10 a.m. PT / 1 p.m. ET. The show, which boasts the tagline “Awe dropping,” is expected to be chock-full of announcements, ranging from new iPhones to Apple Watches and AirPods. The Shortcut team is running on all cylinders today to keep you updated on all the news, and this live blog will serve as the home for each big announcement during the show.

🔴 Live updates

(Credit: SwizzyMega / Reddit)

10:47 AM: You might be able to buy AirPods Pro 3 today. A leaked email from Best Buy sent to My Best Buy members confirms the existence of the headphones, with a special offer to save $20. The offer is valid starting today, so it seems like Apple could put them up for sale immediately after the event ends. Granted, the ship date might still be scheduled for next week (similar to how the AirPods 4 launched last year), but it sounds like you might be able to place an order in just a matter of hours.

(Credit: @duanrui1205 / X)

10:39 AM: There’s a chance the iPhone 17 Air isn’t called the iPhone 17 Air. A last-minute leak on X seems to reveal one of the documents that’ll ship with the device to remind you that it’s eSIM-only, and it makes reference to the “iPhone Air,” not the “iPhone 17 Air.” The document looks pretty official, although we’ve never heard the rumored “iPhone Air” name before, so it’s tough to say whether Apple will include it in the iPhone 17 series or not. Guess we’ll have to wait a few hours to find out.

(Credit: Dbrand)

09:44 AM: One of the biggest changes to the iPhone we’re expecting is the design. The iPhone 17 will look largely the same as last year, but the iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max will get a huge camera visor on the back, complete with a slightly thicker form factor. Meanwhile, the iPhone 17 Air will go in the opposite direction and shrink down to 5.5mm thick, making it Apple’s thinnest phone to date. We got a high-resolution look in leaked cases from third-parties, including Dbrand who shared the above renders.

09:43 AM: Welcome to the official Shortcut live blog for Apple’s iPhone 17 event! The show kicks off in a few hours, and in the mean time, we’ll update this page with information you ned to known ahead of time.

🍎 What to expect

Apple’s event today is expected to focus mainly on the iPhone 17 family. There’s the regular iPhone 17, the ultra-thin iPhone 17 Air, the iPhone 17 Pro, and the iPhone 17 Pro Max. All four are rumored to come with a slew of upgrades, from better battery life across the board to improved cameras and performance. The iPhone 17 Air will be particularly interesting to see, given that it’s rumored to be Apple’s thinnest phone to date.

We also expect the Apple Watch Ultra 3 to finally debut after a two-year hiatus for Apple’s highest-end watches. The Apple Watch Series 11 will also be announced with minimal upgrades compared to the Series 10. In addition, we could also see the second-generation AirTag during the event, complete with improved tracking and privacy.

There’s going to be a lot to unpack, so stay tuned and bookmark this page so you don’t miss anything.

Max Buondonno is an editor at The Shortcut. He’s been reporting on the latest consumer technology since 2015, with his work featured on CNN Underscored, ZDNET, How-To Geek, XDA, TheStreet, and more. Follow him on X @LegendaryScoop and Instagram @LegendaryScoop.