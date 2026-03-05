😲 The Nothing Phone 4a Pro ditches the translucent back for a full-metal aluminium body, available in black, silver, and pink, with improved IP65 durability

Hot on the heels of revealing the Nothing Phone 4a, the Nothing Phone 4a Pro has been announced with some compelling upgrades over the more affordable model.

A follow-up to the Phone 3a Pro, the Nothing Phone 4a Pro is a departure from the company’s customary translucent design, opting for a more uni-body style that we’re used to seeing from other smartphones.

The Nothing Phone 4a Pro is available in black, silver and pink, and includes a larger, brighter Nothing Glyph Matrix interface. It’s composed of 137 mini-LEDs, and while it uses fewer lights than before, it covers a 57% larger area and is 100% brighter at around 3,000 nits.

Nothing says the 4a Pro is its slimmest phone to date at just 7.95mm thick, and has a precision-crafted full-metal aluminium body. The new body also means it has improved cooling through a vapor chamber system, and it’s more durable with IP65 dust and water resistance, plus submersion protection.

Inside you’ll find a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 4, which isn’t the latest blazing-fast Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chip but should be more than capable for most users. Nothing says the new chip means it should have a 27% faster CPU, 30% improved graphics, and 65% stronger AI capabilities.

The Phone 4a Pro camera uses a Sony OIS main camera and a 50MP 3.5x OIS telephoto periscope lens, offering up to 140x zoom – the longest ever for a Nothing phone. It also has a Sony ultra-wide and 32MP wide-angle selfie camera.

The Nothing Phone 4a Pro’s display is a 6.83-inch AMOLED with a Corning Gorilla Glass 7i coating, running at 1.5k resolution, 460 PPI, and a 144Hz refresh rate. Peak brightness can reach up to 5,000 nits (when running in HDR), which makes it Nothing’s brightness screen yet. Gamers can also benefit from 2,500Hz touch sampling for instant responsiveness.

Battery life promises to offer around 17 hours of mixed use from the 5080 mAh battery, and the phone supports rapid 50W fast charging that can refill the battery to 60% in just 30 minutes.

Prices start at $499 for the 8GB of RAM/128GB model and $599 for the 12GB of RAM/256GB of storage model. Pre-orders begin on March 13 and sales start on March 27.

